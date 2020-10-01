Roberts & Ryan Investments Welcome Wall Street Veterans, Joseph Oricoli and Thomas O'Neill to the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts & Ryan Investments Inc., America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) FINRA registered broker-dealer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Oricoli and Thomas O'Neill as Senior Managing Directors.

Joseph Oricoli

Joseph Oricoli, a Wall Street veteran with more than 40 years of experience in all facets of global capital markets, has extensive expertise across origination, sales, and trading of fixed-income and derivative products.

During his 40+ year career as a senior executive, Oricoli helped establish Lehman Brothers in New York as a recognized dealer by the Federal Reserve. At Lehman, Joseph traded short-term Treasury and federal agency securities and ran the Government trading business. He developed a market in the U.S. for short-term foreign securities. He played a critical role in Morgan Stanley's emergence in the global money markets sector that culminated in their attaining "global top three" status. He also directed CS First Boston's resurgence in the global short-term money market during the 1990s. At CS First Boston's peak, they represented more than 850 proprietary clients with $900 billion in annual volume, a 30-percent increase from their previous high.

Prior to joining First Empire in 2005, Oricoli was integral in growing out significant businesses for Smith Barney, Morgan Stanley, CS First Boston and Lehman Brothers, serving as a committee member of Debt Capital Markets Management and Capital Commitment Committees during his tenure. He was also a founding partner of Fore Partner Capital, an independent asset management company, and Strategic Investment Management, a global macro hedge fund.

Joseph joined Stifel Financial in 2019 as part of its acquisition of First Empire where he served on the Board of Directors and held senior management positions at several of its affiliates, namely as President of First Empire Asset Management, a $4 billion SEC investment advisor. He was also founder and manager of LPC Services Inc in 2005, a non-regulated entity which transacted more than $10 billion of whole loan transactions.

He attended New York University, and holds Series 7, 24, 53, 63, 66 licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Thomas O'Neill

Thomas O'Neill is an Operating Partner of Izar Capital Group ("Izar Capital"), a leading specialized middle-market corporate finance advisory firm. O'Neill is a well-regarded, global thought leader and execution professional in investment banking for the middle-market, having built numerous corporate finance advisory firms and merchant banks over the last 48 years. The historical core of O'Neill's expertise is coverage of community and mid-sized banks, which has expanded over the years to include all aspects of corporate finance investment banking.

Thomas co-founded Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. in 1988, the largest private investment bank serving the financial services industry, providing M&A, capital markets, fixed income sales and trading, equity sales and trading, equity research, balance sheet management, mortgage finance, consulting services, and publishing research on about 300 financial institutions across the United States. In 2019, O'Neill's firm was sold to Piper Jaffrey.

Most recently, Thomas was Co-Chairman of First Empire, and orchestrated the growth merger with Stifel Financial Corp., a $47 billion market cap investment bank.

O'Neill serves and has served on multiple Boards of Directors, including Archer Daniel Midland, NASDAQ Group, BankFinancial Corp, and Misonix, among others.

Prior experience includes being Founding Member of Kimberlite Group (merchant bank), CEO of Ranieri Partners (residential and commercial real estate investment platform), Sandler O'Neill, L.F. Rothschild and Bear Stearns.

Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from New York University and is a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

About Roberts and Ryan Investments, Inc.

Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer with execution capabilities in the capital markets, equities and fixed-income trading. The firm was founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

Roberts & Ryan engages in underwriting and trading of corporate municipal and agency mortgage debt as well as, equity agency trade execution, stock buybacks, and equity underwriting.

The majority of the firm's employees are veterans. The firm is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of veterans and their families. Roberts & Ryan will directly support veteran-focused charitable organizations that are best positioned to aid the veteran community.

SOURCE Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc.