Roberts Resorts & Communities Acquires King's Crown in Rifle, Colorado

Property to be Rebranded as Elk Run in Latest Step Toward 13,000 Home Sites by 2030

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts Resorts & Communities, a premier owner and operator of manufactured housing and resort communities across the United States, announced the acquisition of King's Crown, a 200-space residential community in Rifle, Colorado. The property will be rebranded as Elk Run MHC, reflecting the natural character and outdoor spirit of the Colorado River Valley.

Elk Run Manufactured Home Community

Rifle sits along the Colorado River in Garfield County at the gateway to the Flat Tops Wilderness. Residents enjoy immediate access to I-70, the outdoor recreation that defines the region, and a close-knit community that has seen steady population growth in recent years. With housing in short supply, Rifle represents the kind of market where Roberts Resorts & Communities' model delivers the most value — bringing quality, attainable housing and a genuine sense of place to the community at large.

"Rifle has the fundamentals we look for — a growing community, limited housing supply, and residents who deserve options," said Scott Roberts, CEO of Roberts Resorts & Communities. "Our commitment is to the people who live there. We'll make improvements at Elk Run and ensure every resident feels the difference — that's Building Community and Fulfilling Dreams."

"We'll be on the ground from day one, listening to residents, identifying what needs attention, and getting to work," said Sheilla Gunderman, VP of Operations. "Elk Run is exactly the kind of community we do our best work in, and our team is ready to get after it."

With this acquisition, Roberts Resorts & Communities continues to expand its footprint across the United States, adding a market and a community that fits their model. Elk Run joins a growing portfolio of properties where the company's mission is brought to life, one resident at a time.

About Roberts Resorts & Communities

Roberts Resorts & Communities is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based owner and operator of manufactured housing and resort communities across the American West. Guided by the mission of Building Community and Fulfilling Dreams, the company is on track to reach 13,000 home sites under management by 2030. Roberts Resorts & Communities is committed to providing residents with well-maintained, welcoming communities they can proudly call home.

For more information, visit www.robertsrc.com.

SOURCE Roberts Resorts & Communities