Roberts Trucking and Affiliate Companies Announce Name Change to Wavepoint 3PL

NORTH EAST, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for single-source logistic solutions for warehousing, transportation and fulfillment continues to grow, there is also consolidation on the business side. Effective immediately, Roberts Trucking and its sister companies, Roberts Logistics Service, Roberts Warehousing, MooreHill Logistics, Print Media Logistic Solutions and Rise Logistics, will operate as wholly-owned subsidiaries of Wavepoint 3PL.

Headquartered in North East, PA, Wavepoint 3PL provides cost-effective, flexible logistic services for today's customers seeking increasingly personalized and streamlined solutions. This is the latest evolution for Roberts Trucking, which was founded in 1978 and which has added businesses to its organization through the years. "We've reached a new milestone and are moving all of the companies into a high performing, single source 3PL. With these enhanced synergies, we will continue to expand from a powerful regional presence to a national organization, while enhancing our supply chain solutions from our 3PL mindset," said Kirk Hill, President of Wavepoint 3PL. "Ultimately, this new organization and system is designed to deliver operational and cost efficiencies to all of our customers in a broad range of industries."

Given the disruptions and challenges in the supply chain, Wavepoint 3PL's infrastructure is designed to reduce complexities that can hamper operations and growth. Its seamless services include LTL and truckload services; asset-based fleet operations and services; warehouse and inventory management in food grade facilities; and technology-enabled omnichannel fulfillment services, among other value-added offerings.

Accompanying the restructuring is a new entrepreneurial leadership team and an expansion of current operations. Wavepoint 3PL is adding to its truck fleet, expanding transportation brokerage services and plans to build warehouse capacity to 2MM square feet, according to Hill. Already, the company has invested in some of the latest technologies to best manage product flow for its customers around the country.

The new Wavepoint 3PL works with a variety of mission-critical supply chains from small to mid-sized to large manufacturers and distributors, spanning CPG food and beverage, food processing raw materials, food packaging, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, health and beauty, technology and ultra-clean manufacturing components.

SOURCE Wavepoint 3PL