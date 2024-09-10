Robertson Stephens Adds Industry Veteran Mike Barnes as Head of Operations

Ellevest veteran brings additional depth to the management team, with expertise in building scalable platforms to enable growth and capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens"), a rapidly growing national registered investment advisor (RIA) with over $6.5 billion in AUM, has named Mike Barnes as Head of Operations.

Mike comes to Robertson Stephens with nearly two decades of leadership experience in financial services operations. He has been instrumental in developing operational models that improve efficiency and satisfaction, implementing digital transformation strategies, and modernizing the wealth management experience. He was formally at Ellevest as the Head of Financial Operations, supporting $2 billion in client assets for both digital and private wealth management platforms.

In his new role, Mike will be responsible for overseeing all operational aspects of the firm, including client onboarding, account management, and transaction processing. He will also help develop and implement operational policies and procedures to enhance efficiency and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Mike's vast experience in operations, specifically in the wealth management industry, will complement and advance the goals and vision of our growing firm," says Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer at Robertson Stephens. "He brings a high level of creativity, energy, and innovation and has a track record of operational success. I am excited to welcome Mike to the team and look forward to celebrating our future success with him."

Robertson Stephens now has over 100 employees across 23 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), Vail, Denver & Colorado Springs (CO), Westport (CT), West Palm Beach (FL), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Boston (MA), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), New York (NY), Portland (OR), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), and Jackson (WY).

"We are excited to have Mike join Robertson Stephens as our new Head of Operations," adds Vikram Chugh, Chief Operating Officer at Robertson Stephens. "In this role, Mike will coordinate closely with our Wealth Managers, Investment Office, Compliance, Finance, Technology, and other teams to drive operational excellence. His extensive knowledge and experience in this space will be instrumental in scaling our infrastructure as we grow, ensuring we continue to deliver seamless, high-quality support to our clients."

"I am thrilled to join the Robertson Stephens family and to help support their rapid growth," said Mike Barnes, Head of Operations at Robertson Stephens. "I look forward to working with our advisor teams and management to scale the Robertson Stephens business efficiently and help deliver a transformative wealth management experience to our clients."

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions, all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Robertson Stephens AUM is as of July 2024. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

