Robertson Stephens Continues Its National Expansion with 4th office in the Mountain States

News provided by

Robertson Stephens

06 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Wealth manager Tom Bruno joins to establish Jackson, WY office

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") opens a new office in Jackson, Wyoming, further growing its national presence in the mountain state region. Tom Bruno, joins as Managing Director and Principal, specializing in comprehensive wealth management – including investment management, wealth planning and philanthropic strategies.

Robertson Stephens, with assets under management of approximately $4.5 billion, has 81 employees across 18 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), Boston (MA) and now Jackson (WY).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit https://rscapital.com/what-we-do/.

"Tom's focus on being a trusted advisor to high-net-worth families for their comprehensive wealth needs fits perfectly with the Robertson Stephens ethos and offering," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "We are thrilled to welcome him as a principal to the firm and also to open our first office in Jackson, WY, as we build out our fourth presence in the mountain states after our Sun Valley, Denver/Vail, and Boise offices."

With 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Tom works with high-net-worth clients, assisting them in effectively managing their wealth by identifying each client's unique goals then implementing custom, comprehensive wealth plans.

"I'm excited to join with Robertson Stephens so that I can continue delivering world-class investment capabilities and white-glove service to my clients," said Tom Bruno, Managing Director, Principal of Robertson Stephens. "The firm's client-centric institutional approach to investing and comprehensive planning separate it from other registered investment advisors in the industry."

Prior to Robertson Stephens, Tom was a Wealth Advisor at Wells Fargo's Private Bank in Jackson and, prior to that, worked in the investment research space at FactSet where he ran their west coast region from San Francisco. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Iowa. He's currently a Director at the St. Johns Health Foundation and also serves as the President of Jackson Hole's Rotary Club.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Robertson Stephens assets under management is as of September 2023. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

Contact:
Sarah Tremallo
[email protected]
908 967 0381

SOURCE Robertson Stephens

Also from this source

Robertson Stephens Deepens Presence in San Francisco Bay Area

Robertson Stephens Deepens Presence in San Francisco Bay Area

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has further expanded its presence in the San Francisco Bay Area by welcoming...
Robertson Stephens Continues Its Northeastern Expansion

Robertson Stephens Continues Its Northeastern Expansion

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has further expanded its presence in the northeast by welcoming Haymarket Wealth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.