Robertson Stephens Continues Its Northeastern Expansion

News provided by

Robertson Stephens

05 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

 Wealth manager Tom Hagerstrom leads Robertson Stephens 4th Northeast office in Madison, NJ

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has further expanded its presence in the northeast by welcoming Haymarket Wealth Management ("Haymarket"), a Madison, NJ registered investment advisor managing approximately $285 million in advisory assets. Haymarket's Founder, Tom Hagerstrom, will join Robertson Stephens as Managing Director and Principal and will be opening the firm's 4th office in the region and its third in the New York tri-state area.

With this addition, Robertson Stephens' assets are now over $4.1 billion. The firm now has 79 employees across 17 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon and Burlingame (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), Boston (MA) and now Madison (NJ).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit www.rscapital.com

"We want to extend a warm welcome to Tom as he joins the Robertson Stephens family," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Stephens. "Tom's integrated, collaborative and comprehensive approach to wealth management is strongly aligned with Robertson Stephens' culture of delivering exceptional service as a trusted partner to our clients. I look forward to working with Tom and further growing the firm's presence in the region."

"Joining Robertson Stephens allows me to provide a broader set of services for my clients," says Tom Hagerstrom, Managing Director, Principal, Robertson Stephens. "The firm's integration between wealth planning and investment management is aligned with my philosophy of a personalized and integrated approach to wealth management. I look forward to growing together with the firm."

With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Tom founded Haymarket Wealth Management in 2012. Prior to that, he was in investment banking as a Managing Director at JP Morgan in a variety of senior capital markets positions. In addition to his time at JP Morgan, Tom served as a Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners and a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns. Tom graduated from Princeton University with an A.B. in Economics and later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Haymarket Wealth Management AUM is as of March 2023. Robertson Stephens AUM is as of May 2023. For more information please visit:  https://www.rscapital.com.

Media Contact:
Taylor Genovese
[email protected]
973 524 4949 

SOURCE Robertson Stephens

