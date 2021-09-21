Robertson Stephens Deepens Pacific Northwest Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") further grows its national presence by opening an office in Boise, Idaho. Wealth managers, Rick Polenske and Steve Devejian, join as Managing Directors and Principals, specializing in comprehensive wealth management solutions for individuals, families and institutions. Rick and Steve will be joined by their colleague, Danielle Bugni.

Robertson Stephens' assets are approximately $2.5 billion as of August 2021. With the addition of Rick, Steve and Danielle, Robertson Stephens has 52 employees across ten locations in San Francisco (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley (ID), Holmdel (NJ), Marin County (CA), Austin (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), Houston (TX) and now Boise (ID).

"Rick and Steve have built a multidisciplinary practice that closely aligns with our operating model," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "Their emphasis on high quality investments and financial planning while having a deep commitment to clients make them ideal advisors at Robertson Stephens and we are delighted to welcome them to the family. Moreover, with our second office in Idaho, we are excited to further expand Robertson Stephens' presence in the Pacific Northwest, a key growth market for our firm."

Rick became A CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ in 1994 from the College of Financial Planning and in 2015 he obtained the designation of Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) from the American Banker Association. He currently is a member of the National and Idaho chapters of Financial Planning Association, a member of The Treasure Valley Estate Planning Association, and Boise Estate Planning Counsel.

Commenting on the transition, Robertson Stephens' Managing Director and Principal Rick Polenske said, "I am excited to announce that I have decided to add a new chapter to my resume. I have been blessed to work for Ameriprise from 1987 to 2001 and then Wells Fargo from 2001 to 2021. Both financial services companies have taught me and allowed me to develop my financial advisory practice. Along with my business partner, Steve Devejian, I am moving to Robertson Stephens to allow us to better help our clients achieve their financial goals."

Steve is a CFA Charterholder and earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics from Purdue University. Steve is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Idaho. Steve has held various positions with the CFA Society of Idaho and was the founder, first-year President and Program Chair of the CFA Society of New Mexico.

"I am excited about joining Robertson Stephens given their exceptional and seasoned team along with their client-centric institutional approach to investing," Steve Devejian, now Managing Director and Principal at Robertson Stephens added. "Joining Robertson Stephens will allow me and my business partner Rick Polenske to continue to offer comprehensive wealth management solutions with an independent culture and entrepreneurial spirit."

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients.

