Robertson Stephens Doubles Assets, Continues National Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") sets an unprecedented pace in 2021 by more than doubling its assets, furthering its national expansion and adding new areas of expertise. The firm sees strong M&A activity in 2022 as boutique firms like Robertson Stephens continue to be an attractive option for financial advisors looking to leave their current firm or RIAs looking to scale their business.

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit www.rscapital.com

With six new advisor teams joining the firm in 2021 and exceptional organic growth from its existing advisor teams, Robertson Stephens has grown its assets to approximately $3.9 billion. The firm has also expanded its client offering to include ESG focused model portfolios and alternative investments, pension and retirement plan consulting as well as tax preparation and planning. The firm added four new offices in 2021 and now has a total of 62 employees across 12 offices nationwide.

"Our growth is a testament to our clients' increasing demand for independent advice as well as need for sophisticated products and services. 2021 was a tremendous year for our firm," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens. "As we continue to see an evolution in the industry around personalized values and themes, technological advancements to help improve an advisor's efficiency, and a changing regulatory framework, it is our job as private wealth managers to offer the most comprehensive investment and wealth planning solutions for our clients."

The firm has built a four-pillar approach which includes independent advice, comprehensive wealth planning, curated public and private investment opportunities and award-winning technology1.

It offers wealth managers the ability to cover their clients with wide-ranging support they need across multiple areas in order to deliver better service. Robertson Stephens differentiates itself by providing end to end operational capabilities, complete compliance and business management, and custom marketing plans to drive organic growth.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco, Pasadena, Marin County & Santa Rosa (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley & Boise (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Austin & Houston (TX); Seattle (WA); and Denver (CO) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

1 Robertson Stephens was the winner of the 2021 Family Wealth Report Implementation of Technology/Best Tech Stack Award. The Family Wealth Report Awards program was launched in 2014 for the family office and family wealth management industry and its providers in North America. The categories are focused around three main areas: experts (individuals and teams), products and services for wealth managers/institutions of all sizes and types. Eligible entrants have business operations in North America. The judging panel is composed of 33 independent industry experts from family offices, private banks, trusted advisors, consultants and other services providers and selects winners, finalists and commended firms and individuals on the basis of qualitative subjective criteria with quantitative metrics to support, supplied to the organizers in standardized submission forms. No charge is made for entry and success is not determined by a commercial relationship with the organizers. For more information: https://clearviewpublishing.com/events/the-eighth-annual-family-wealth-report-awards-2021/ .

SOURCE Robertson Stephens