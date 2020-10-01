Robertson Stephens Expands into the Pacific Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") continues its national growth with the addition of Wealth Manager, Michael Ridgeway, in Seattle. Michael joins the firm as Managing Director and Wealth Manager and expands the firm's footprint into the Pacific Northwest in collaboration with current Wealth Manager, Erik Boe. Robertson Stephens now has approximately $1.5 billion in AUM across six office locations in San Francisco (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley (ID), Holmdel (NJ), Marin County (CA) and Austin (TX).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit https://rscapital.com/what-we-do/

"We are pleased that Michael has joined the Robertson Stephens team, bringing an abundance of investment experience and relationships in Seattle and the Northwest, a very important market for our firm," said Raj Bhattacharyya, CEO of Robertson Stephens. "Robertson Stephens has tripled its AUM in the last two years and continues to expand its advisory services through its differentiated client offering nationwide. Michael's strengths in solving complex client problems and expertise in developing robust wealth management solutions will be an invaluable asset as the firm extends into the Pacific Northwest region."

Michael brings 27 years of investment and capital markets experience to Robertson Stephens. Previously, he was a Founding Partner and Senior Investment Committee member at Steelhead Partners, a Seattle based hedge fund. He played key roles in developing portfolio strategies across a broad cross section of industries and developed strong relationships with limited partners and banking counterparties. He was also Vice President at NYSE listed Ragen Mackenzie, a firm specializing in research and investment banking with Northwest based companies. He earned his BA and MBA at Seattle University and serves on the board at Overlake Hospital Foundation.

"As a Seattle native, it is extremely exciting to further establish Robertson Stephens in the Pacific Northwest," said Erik Boe, Principal and Managing Director at Robertson Stephens. "We already have a large number of clients in the Seattle market, and I look forward to collaborating with Michael to further expand the firm's presence in the region."

"Robertson Stephens has assembled an institutional grade team of seasoned professionals who are dedicated to every aspect of client service excellence and I am honored to be joining them," said Michael Ridgeway, now Managing Director and Wealth Manager at Robertson Stephens. "The firm's vision to reinvent the wealth management experience for clients is especially attractive to me. I'm very excited to help build upon that vision for our clients in the Seattle area and across the Pacific Northwest."

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco (CA); New York (NY); Sun Valley (ID); Holmdel (NJ); Marin County (CA); and Austin (TX) that provides wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and family offices nationwide. In 2018, with sponsorship from private equity firm Long Arc Capital, Robertson Stephens commenced operations with a core philosophy to serve high net worth clients. Robertson Stephens is committed to transparent advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions, and high-quality client services. Assets under management reported is as of August 31, 2020. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com.

