Robertson Stephens Opens 1st Office in Greater Chicago Area, Hits $7 Billion in AUM

CAFG Private Wealth joins Robertson Stephens, opens new office in North Barrington, IL.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") is pleased to announce the acquisition of CAFG Private Wealth, a registered investment advisor managing over $240 million in assets and specializing in comprehensive financial planning and tax preparation. Tom Chernesky, founder of CAFG Private Wealth, joins Robertson Stephens as a Managing Director, Principal with his colleagues John Dorn, Megan Mikusa, and Dan Zarzynski.

This marks Robertson Stephens fifth acquisition of 2024 and the first in the greater Chicago area. With this addition, Robertson Stephens has now surpassed $7 billion in assets across 24 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), Denver, Vail & Colorado Springs (CO), Westport (CT), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), West Palm Beach (FL), Boston (MA), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), New York (NY), Portland (OR), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Jackson (WY), and now North Barrington (IL).

"CAFG has built an excellent practice by providing each client with a lifetime of financial guidance through personalized financial planning. They are a perfect fit and a great addition to the firm," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Stephens. He added, "We are also thrilled to open our first office in the greater Chicago area. This is a key region for the firm as we continue our growth, and we look forward to Tom and the team anchoring our expansion into the Midwest."

"Since we started CAFG Private Wealth, our goal has always been to provide our clients with the personal level of service and attention of a smaller firm along with the wealth management resources, expertise, and investment advisory services of the largest of firms," said Tom Chernesky, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens. "We believe this merger with Robertson Stephens allows us to stay at the forefront of technology, open new investment opportunities to our clients, and deliver the best possible wealth solution tailored to our clients' needs."

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit www.rscapital.com.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions, all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. CAFG Private Wealth AUM and Robertson Stephens AUM are as of September 2024. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit: https://www.rscapital.com

Contact: Sarah Tremallo, 1(973) 850-7342, [email protected]

SOURCE Robertson Stephens