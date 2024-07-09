Robertson Stephens Opens 1st Office in Oregon, Hits $6 Billion in Client Assets

Rain Capital joins Robertson Stephens, opens new office in Portland, OR

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has strategically expanded its presence in the Pacific Northwest by partnering with Rain Capital, an SEC-registered investment advisor managing over $360 million in advisory assets. David Reichle and Ellen Kim, co-founders of Rain Capital, join Robertson Stephens as Managing Directors & Principals, along with their colleagues Chris Abbruzzese, Jamie Iversen, Luz Garcia, and Wendy Maroun.

With this addition, Robertson Stephens now has crossed $6 billion in advisory assets across 21 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver & Colorado Springs (CO), Boston (MA), Jackson (WY), Westport (CT) and now Portland (OR).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit www.rscapital.com.

"I am thrilled to welcome David, Ellen, and their team to Robertson Stephens. Rain Capital is a highly respected RIA, and its reputation is driven by its high integrity, deep bench of talent, and commitment to providing excellent client service. They are the ideal partner for us, making each of us better and stronger," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Stephens. He added, "We're also excited to open our first office in Oregon and further bolster our presence in the Pacific Northwest, which continues to be an ideal growth market for us."

"Over the past 18 months, we have been exploring ways to expand our capabilities in terms of enhanced market access and deeper wealth planning. After our extensive due diligence, Robertson Stephens stood out among the rest for their comprehensive capabilities, collaborative culture, and values," said David Reichle, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens. "We believe that this partnership will elevate our services and provide our clients deeper wealth planning and investment capabilities with the added support to run our business."

Ellen Kim, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens, also stated, "David and I believe that this partnership with Robertson Stephens will enable us to refocus on what's important: our clients. From operations, compliance, and human resource needs to advanced technology and growing our presence in the Portland area, all of this additional support will allow us to further improve our service levels and offer more to our clients."

David's portfolio management and advisory experience spans more than 25 years and he brings a seasoned perspective to portfolio construction and practice management. While at Rain Capital, he was the Chief Portfolio Strategist and was responsible for the overall investment philosophy, portfolio construction, and managing client assets. David was also the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to co-founding Rain Capital, David was a co-founder, President and Chief Investment Officer of one of the early Portland-based RIAs, Pacific Investment Advisors (PIA). David holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Delaware.

Ellen's financial industry background has been broad and deep, spanning more than 20 years. Prior to co-founding Rain Capital, she worked with both high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families in a number of different roles - including advisory, financial planning, analytics, and performance measurement. While at Rain Capital, Ellen served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the firm's day-to-day operations. In addition, she provided strategic leadership for growth, process efficiencies, and client service elevation initiatives. Ellen holds an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Portland and a B.S. in Finance and HR Management from Portland State University.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Rain Capital AUM is as of June 2024. Robertson Stephens AUM is as of June 2024. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit: https://www.rscapital.com

