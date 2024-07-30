Robertson Stephens Opens 3rd Office in Colorado

Ratio Wealth Group joins Robertson Stephens, opens new office in Denver.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") announced its fourth acquisition of 2024 and strategically expanded its presence in Colorado with the addition of Ratio Wealth Group, an SEC-registered investment advisor managing over $530 million in advisory assets. Derek Scarth and Graham Gerlach, co-founders of Ratio Wealth Group, join Robertson Stephens with their colleagues Josh Freedman, Nancy Kimball, Becky Neils, Jen Padgett, Jack Seavall, and Shawn Wallace.

With this addition, Robertson Stephens has now crossed $6.5 billion in advisory assets across 22 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Vail & Colorado Springs (CO), Boston (MA), Jackson (WY), Westport (CT), Portland (OR), and now Denver (CO).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit www.rscapital.com.

"I am honored to welcome Derek, Graham, and the entire Ratio team to Robertson Stephens. From our first meeting, it was clear that Ratio's high-growth culture, commitment to financial planning, and collaborative approach to client service aligned perfectly with our values," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Stephens. He added, "We are particularly excited about the valuable expertise the team brings as it relates to insurance planning and serving airline pilots. This merger, our largest to date, is a testament to the firm's growing capabilities."

"We are thrilled to be joining Robertson Stephens. When we first created Ratio Wealth Group, we aimed to offer institutional-quality financial advice for individuals and families while maintaining a fiduciary relationship," said Derek Scarth, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens. "This merger with Robertson Stephens allows us to stay ahead of those value-added services to deliver on greater client expectations while continuing to expand our client base. For investments, greater expertise through an Investment Office helps reinforce our allocation decisions and private equity opportunities. Furthermore, we will gain access to an experienced wealth planning group that has specialties across tax, estate, and wealth planning strategies."

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions, all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Ratio Wealth Group AUM is as of June 2024. Robertson Stephens AUM is as of July 2024. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit: https://www.rscapital.com

Media Contact: Sarah Tremallo, [email protected]

SOURCE Robertson Stephens