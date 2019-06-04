Robertson Stephens Recruits Erik Boe from RBC to Launch Sun Valley Office

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in San Francisco, announced today that Erik Boe has joined the firm as Principal and Managing Director to launch its Sun Valley, Idaho office.

Erik joins Robertson Stephens from RBC Wealth Management. With over 20 years of industry experience, he has built a reputation as a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals, charitable foundations and business owners. Joining Erik at Robertson Stephens are his colleagues, Julie Steinman and Brian Post.

"Erik brings an abundance of industry experience and a strong commitment to doing what is best for his clients," says Stuart Katz, CEO and CIO of Robertson Stephens. "I believe his skills and expertise in wealth planning make him the perfect fit for Robertson Stephens. We are very excited to welcome Erik, Julie, and Brian to the Robertson Stephens family."

"I was drawn to Robertson Stephens because of the firm's client-first culture and entrepreneurial spirit," explains Boe. "I look forward to utilizing the additional access to resources and solutions Robertson Stephens' service offering provides and believe they will help me better fulfill my clients' financial objectives."

Robertson Stephens has strategic relationships with some of the leading providers in the industry, including Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® which will act as the primary custodian for Boe's team's client investment assets.

"This is a great example of a team planning for the future by leveraging the scale and resources of an established independent firm," said David Canter, head of the RIA segment for Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions. "We're excited to see Erik, Brian and Julie join Robertson Stephens, and look forward to supporting their team's growth."

Boe is a Seattle native and currently lives in Sun Valley, Idaho with his wife and daughter. Prior to joining Robertson Stephens, he held positions at RBC Wealth Management and A.G. Edwards. At RBC, he was a member of the Chairman's Council, which recognized his outstanding achievements regarding high-net-worth wealth management services. Erik is a 2019 member of the Barron's Top 1200 Advisors list, as well as the Forbes/Shook 'Best-in-State' Advisors list. He currently serves on the Galena Trails Advisory Board and is Treasurer/Board Member of the Sun Valley Community SPUR Foundation. He is a graduate of University of Oregon and is an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) from the School of Certified Financial Planners.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Sun Valley that provides wealth management solutions for high net worth individuals and family offices nationwide. Robertson Stephens is committed to conflict-free advice, strong investment outcomes, sophisticated digital solutions and high-quality client services. For more information please visit: https://www.rscapital.com

For more information please contact Patricia Wanandi 415-500-6806

Forbes.com America's Top Wealth Advisors: State by State Ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in- person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and profitability. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Barron's Top 1200: The formula Barron's uses to rank advisors is proprietary. It has three major components: assets managed, revenue produced and quality of practice. Investment returns are not a component of the rankings because an advisor's returns are dictated largely by the risk tolerance of clients. The quality-of-practice component includes an evaluation of each advisor's regulatory record. Please see http://online.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors for more information.

Fidelity Investments is an independent company, unaffiliated with Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. Fidelity Investments is a service provider to Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between your financial advisor and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content. The experience of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC may not be representative of the experiences of all customers and is not indicative of future success. Fidelity Investments is a registered service mark of FMR LLC. Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions® provides clearing, custody, and other brokerage services through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. 888509.1.0

