Robertson Stephens Strengthens Presence in Colorado

Three Points Financial joins Robertson Stephens, opens new office in Colorado Springs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC ("Robertson Stephens") has further strengthened its presence in Colorado by welcoming Three Points Financial, an SEC-registered investment advisor managing about $118 million in advisory assets. Mary Alpers, founder of Three Points Financial, joins Robertson Stephens as Managing Director & Principal, and her office will become the new Robertson Stephens' Colorado Springs office. Mary's team will also include her colleague of 17 years, Michelle Williamson.

With this addition, Robertson Stephens now has approximately $5.4 billion in advisory assets across 20 locations in San Francisco, Marin County, Menlo Park, Santa Rosa, Pasadena, San Ramon & Burlingame (CA), New York (NY), Sun Valley & Boise (ID), Holmdel & Madison (NJ), Austin & Houston (TX), Seattle (WA), Denver (CO), Boston (MA), Jackson (WY), Westport (CT) and now Colorado Springs (CO).

For more information on Robertson Stephens, please visit www.rscapital.com.

"I am privileged to welcome Mary to Robertson Stephens. Mary has built a great reputation for providing financial planning and tax guidance to her clients that integrates their financial goals, needs, and aspirations," said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Stephens. He added, "Mary and Michelle allow us to bolster our presence in Colorado as we add a new office in Colorado Springs."

"As I planned for my future, I realized Three Points Financial needed to add more scale and services for our clients. Partnering with Robertson Stephens fills this need and more," said Mary Alpers, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens. "After getting to know Raj and his fantastic team, I saw a strong cultural fit between our two organizations in our dedication to financial planning and entrepreneurial culture. I look forward to working with the whole Robertson Stephens team to provide my clients further financial peace of mind."

Mary has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has provided wealth planning, investment management, and tax planning expertise to her clients. She works with high-net-worth individuals and families, including professional couples, women and widows, retirees, and small business owners. Prior to joining Robertson Stephens, Mary was the President of Three Points Financial, Inc., formerly known as Alpers Financial Planning, Inc. Mary is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and holds a Master's Degree in Corporate Finance from Golden Gate University in California. She is a member of the Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP) and NAPFA (National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (www.napfa.com). Both organizations foster a fee-only, comprehensive approach to financial planning. She is also an Enrolled Agent to represent taxpayers before the IRS and a member of The National Association of Tax Practitioners (www.natptax.com).

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Three Points Financial AUM is as of March 2024. Robertson Stephens AUM is as of March 2024. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit: https://www.rscapital.com .

Contact:

Sarah Tremallo

[email protected]

973-850-7342

SOURCE Robertson Stephens