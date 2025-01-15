Robin AI Appoints Tramale Turner as CTO

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin AI , the leading provider of legal AI for businesses, has hired Tramale Turner as Chief Technology Officer.

Why it matters: Turner's career includes leadership roles at Nintendo, Stripe and most recently ActionIQ, a B2B customer data platform acquired by Uniphore.

Behind the scenes

Turner will report to CEO Richard Robinson and join Robin AI's senior leadership team.

He will oversee the development of software products that bring the legal industry into the AI era, and coordinate the company's Research, Legal Engineering, Engineering, Product, and Design team, positioning Robin on a path to IPO.

About Tramale Turner

Turner has served as CTO of TaxBit, Head of Engineering at Stripe, and he held leadership roles at Nintendo and Volkswagen Group. He was Board Director of Town Hall Seattle and a member of the Technical Advisory Committee for LeadDev.

Turner studied Computer Science & Engineering at The University of Pennsylvania and holds a BS and MBA from Oakland University. He also completed studies towards a Doctorate in Management of IT from Lawrence Technological University."

What they're saying

‍Richard Robinson, CEO and co-founder said, "I am delighted Tramale Turner will be joining Robin AI to set us on the path to IPO. Customers are constantly helping us discover new use cases for Robin's AI legal assistant, and Tramale will ensure we can execute to meet those needs."

Tramale Turner said: "Coming aboard the Robin AI team is an exciting opportunity to help bring Legal AI to the next level. This is a trillion dollar market in need of the transformational software that Robin's teams build."

Context

‍Robin AI is Legal AI built specifically for businesses. Founded in 2019, Robin supports 13 members of the Fortune 500 including GE, Pfizer, KPMG, and UBS, along with leading asset managers, streaming services and universities.

Robin's previous CTO James Clough left in a planned departure in Dec. 2024.

SOURCE Robin AI