Robin AI Brings the Power of Generative AI to its Legal Assistant with Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, Joins AWS Marketplace

Working with AWS exclusively enables Robin AI to transform contract review market

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin AI , the most advanced legal artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for business, is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to automate complex legal work and accelerate the development of a massive new legal AI market by building new generative AI capabilities into its legal assistant. Robin AI is now using Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker exclusively to serve its AI models and build new generative AI capabilities into its legal assistant. The company is also deploying its products on AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs AWS.

With Amazon Bedrock, Robin AI has a secure way to build and scale generative AI applications using Anthropic's Claude models while keeping customer data completely private, a critical step to help legal teams overcome their hesitancy to adopt AI. The company is also using Amazon SageMaker to accelerate the building, training, and deployment of its machine learning models. Listing its products on the AWS Marketplace makes it easier for in-house legal teams and law firms to deploy Robin's time and cost-saving AI tools, and to reserve the use of highly paid lawyers for tasks only humans can complete.

"Thanks to AWS, we don't have to compromise between powerful and safe AI – our customers can have both," said James Clough, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Robin AI. "Amazon Bedrock gives Robin the ability to make a rock-solid global promise to our customers: With Robin you get access to the best AI models, such as Anthropic Claude Sonnet 3.5, while knowing your data is safe. Amazon SageMaker allows us to build generative AI capability directly into our product, speeding up the development of new features, and setting us apart from legacy companies in legal technology markets."

The AI in Robin's legal assistant allows customers to go further than if they were using only a Large Language Model (LLM) alone — enhanced by proprietary AI models that are trained on over 100 million contract clauses, data which is typically not publicly available for LLMs to train on.

Using AWS's ability to store data in specific regions, Robin AI can quickly create custom versions of its products for different countries, including the U.S., U.K. and across the EU. Robin guarantees that confidential customer information never leaves AWS's secure cloud environment and is stored in compliance with local data protection regulations.

"From startups to enterprises, organizations trust AWS to innovate with generative AI. With world class enterprise-grade security and privacy, price-performance, access to industry-leading foundation models, and generative AI-powered applications, AWS services help customers drive new levels of productivity and insights that transform their offerings," said Baskar Sridharan, Vice President of AI and Infrastructure at AWS. "We are inspired by how companies like Robin AI are incorporating generative AI to drive transformation within the contract review process so legal teams can focus on their priority work. It's exciting to see how Robin AI is leveraging Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock to build, train, deploy and scale their gen AI-powered legal assistant to further their mission of supercharging the way legal work gets done."

About Robin AI

Robin AI now has 150 full-time employees in New York, London and Singapore, and over 100 customers. Robin AI raised $26M in Series B funding in January and recently appointed Carina Negreanu as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Scott Casey as CFO . Founded in 2019 by Richard Robinson, a lawyer at Clifford Chance, and James Clough, a machine learning research scientist at Imperial College.

