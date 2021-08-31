Robin Autopilot's New Fleet Console Platform Allows Landscapers to Manage Their Robotic Mower Fleets More Efficiently

Fleet Console is the latest innovation in Robin's expanding offering of products and technology for the growing robotic mowing industry. The new fleet management platform's modular design allows it to easily integrate with multiple makes and models of service robots, along with various field service software and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Initially, the platform will be available with the following integrations:

Aviator, Robin's in-house field service and CRM software

Husqvarna cloud-connected robotic lawn mowers

Third-party authentication using Google login

Google Maps for visualization and routing

In addition, Fleet Console will offer the following key features at launch:

Dashboard of robot status

Notification history for every robot

Maintenance tracking of wear items

Efficient crew routing to all robots that need service

"We are excited to offer Fleet Console to our subscribers, and we plan to expand the integrations and features available on the platform in the near future," said Chief Executive Officer Hiten Sonpal. "For the launch, we chose to integrate with Husqvarna first because of the high quality of their mowers and their industry expertise as the leading manufacturer in the market. Before the start of next season, we will publish our own programming interface to support the integration of the next generation of commercial autonomous lawn mowers from manufacturers like Graze, Greenzie, and Scythe. In the near term, we also intend to roll out integrations to other field services software and CRM systems like Salesforce, Quickbooks, Aspire, LMN, Service Autopilot, Lawn Buddy and others."

Robin's Fleet Console is available immediately for all new and existing Robin subscribers. Accessing Fleet Console is simple and easy. Existing subscribers can just select "Fleet" in their Aviator menu. New subscribers can contact Robin's support team at (214) 238-4552, extension 2, to sign up for a trial.

About Robin Autopilot

Robin Autopilot's mission is to help lawn care professionals and service providers transition from traditional to robotic mowing. Robin enables professionals to improve the health and appearance of commercial and residential lawns using reliable, environmentally friendly, cost-efficient autonomous mowers. The Robin platform offers its subscribers everything they need to effectively run a RaaS (robotics-as-a-service) business, including proprietary software, training (Robin Academy), mower financing, marketing (Robin Rewards), and hardware accessories such as Robin's patented robotic door and patent-pending wire break finder.

For more information, contact:

Ellen Bruno

VP Operations

[email protected]

(574) 524 0364

SOURCE Robin Autopilot

Related Links

robinautopilot.com

