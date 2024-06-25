Robin Bennett, CPDT-KA, Joins Blue-9 Pet Products Team

MAQUOKETA, Iowa, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue-9 Pet Products is excited to announce that Robin Bennett, Certified Professional Dog Trainer-Knowledge Assessed (CPDT-KA), is joining our team to help propel our company to the next level.

Robin Bennett, CPDT-KA

Bennett brings a wealth of experience in dog training and behavior, and her expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth and enhancing our marketing strategies. As a respected author and educator in the field, Bennett's contributions will help us continue to deliver exceptional guidance and support that dog owners and trainers have come to expect from Blue-9 Pet Products.

"We are thrilled to have Robin on board," said David Blake, CEO of Blue-9 Pet Products. "Her knowledge and experience align perfectly with our commitment to promoting the well-being of dogs and enhancing the bond between pets and their owners."

In her new role, Bennett will focus on strategic planning, creating engaging and informative content, developing innovative marketing campaigns, and expanding our reach to new customers. Her input will be valuable in ensuring that our customers receive practical advice rooted in effective training techniques.

"I am delighted to join Blue-9 Pet Products and contribute to their mission of supporting dog owners with reliable and effective training resources," Bennett said about the collaboration. "I look forward to sharing my passion for dog training and helping pet owners achieve their training goals."

For more information about Blue-9 Pet Products and to explore our range of training tools and resources, please visit blue-9.com .

About Blue-9 Pet Products

Blue-9 Pet Products is dedicated to enhancing the relationship between dogs and their owners by providing innovative training products and resources. Our mission is to support dog trainers, pet professionals, and dog enthusiasts with high-quality tools designed to improve training outcomes and promote the well-being of dogs.

SOURCE Blue-9 Pet Products