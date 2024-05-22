Robin Davis named senior VP, chief distribution officer for Scripps

CINCINNATI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin Davis is the new senior vice president, chief distribution officer for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), effective immediately. She will oversee the team responsible for managing distribution across numerous platforms, including cable, satellite and virtual carriers as well as multicast spectrum. Davis has been serving as the interim head of distribution since February.

Davis has been with Scripps since 2005, holding a variety of strategy and finance leadership positions. Her most recent role was senior vice president for strategy, planning and development, where she was responsible for implementing growth strategies across the business as well as overseeing program management and change management. She also has led corporate development for Scripps.

"Robin is an outstanding media executive with all of the skills to lead our distribution strategy," said Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO. "Her thorough grasp of our business, the evolving television marketplace and the opportunities we see ahead give me great confidence that she will maximize the value of our distribution platforms."

Davis began her Scripps career as controller for the former newspaper division, then became vice president of finance and development for the division before moving into strategy and corporate development.

Her work leading mergers and acquisitions helped to grow Scripps' local television station portfolio from 10 stations in nine markets in 2010 to its current size of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. She also helped lead the acquisitions of Newsy in 2014, Journal Communications in 2015, Katz Networks in 2017 and ION in 2021. Following the ION acquisition, she helped establish the Scripps Networks division as its vice president of strategy, planning and development.

Before joining Scripps, Davis was vice president and CFO of Pulitzer Newspapers, Inc., and manager of financial reporting for Sigma-Aldrich Corporation. She began her career at Deloitte.

She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Saint Louis University and is a certified public accountant. She is a past board member of the Inland Press Association, the Inland Press Foundation, the International FOP Association, the Scripps Howard Foundation, 4C for Children and Pioneer News Group.

Davis serves on the Selection Advisory Council of GreenLight Fund Cincinnati and was recently elected to serve as a director of Highlights for Children, a mission-driven company focused on helping children become their best selves.

