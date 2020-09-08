Robin Kirby Joins Benefitfocus as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, today announced Ms. Robin Kirby joined the company as its Chief Human Resources Officer. Kirby formerly served as Senior Vice President of HR for USAA and is a current member of the Forbes HR Council.

Kirby will be responsible for Benefitfocus' future-of-work strategies and expanding its talent acquisition and development capabilities in all areas.

"I'm excited to have an executive of Robin's caliber join our leadership team," said Steve Swad, Benefitfocus President & CEO. "She has directly led every aspect of the HR profession – from compensation and benefits, talent acquisition and development, to strategic workforce planning, culture, and diversity and inclusion. Robin has a strong learner orientation and I believe she will be instrumental in building a culture that keeps it simple and gets it done."

Kirby has more than 20 years of HR experience and has held HR leadership roles in companies such as Infosys, Symantec and General Electric. Her industry experience crosses technology, financial services and health care. Kirby holds a master's degree in Human Resources from the University of South Carolina and received her bachelor's degree from Coastal Carolina University.

"Benefitfocus is undergoing a rapid expansion of its technology platform and serving its customers in new and innovative ways," said Kirby. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join them at such an exciting time where customer centricity and employee talent expansion are priorities for the company."

