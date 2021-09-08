Robin Mackie Appointed President of Ideanomics Mobility

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Robin Mackie

Mackie, an industry veteran, will usher in a new chapter for Ideanomics Mobility, leading our zero-emissions and e-mobility solutions

Mackie to lead the growing adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators across vehicles, charging, and energy for Ideanomics Mobility

New role will help oversee the intersection between technology, solutions, and customers, including Solectrac , US Hybrid , WAVE , Treeletrik, Medici Motor Works and, most recently, VIA Motors

Mackie will drive Ideanomics Mobility and its brands as a turnkey fleet electrification solution, providing commercial fleet operators access to cutting-edge products and services across vehicle procurement, charging infrastructure and energy management solutions.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, today announced Robin Mackie has been appointed President of Ideanomics Mobility - a division of the Company that facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators across vehicles, charging, and energy.

Mackie served as a consultant for Ideanomics Mobility for 6-months before his appointment to President. He brings over 30 years of experience in global design, engineering, and operations in various highly regulated industries such as construction, offshore and automotive. Previously he served in roles including engineering and development director at Express Group, and President and CTO of Smith Electric Vehicles, before starting his own consulting business in 2017 working with technology startups as interim CEO within the commercial electric sector.

"Throughout my more than 30 years in business, I have worked with mobility companies around the globe, and I am thrilled to bring my knowledge and experience to the team at Ideanomics," said Mackie. "I am passionate about energy, sustainability and transportation, all which combine to make this a perfect fit as I step in to lead this division during a period of unprecedented growth for both Ideanomics and the EV industry as a whole."

A turnkey fleet electrification solution, Ideanomics Mobility provides access to cutting-edge products and services across vehicle procurement, charging infrastructure and energy management through a suite of EV-specific subsidiaries.

"Robin has proven to be a driving force in his recent consulting role for Ideanomics Mobility," said Ideanomics CEO Alf Poor. "Bringing him onto our internal team in a leadership capacity will help us to expand our already impressive global talent pool, as well as help us further develop our strategic advantage as a global provider of EV mobility solutions. The past year we have successfully landed over $1 billion in acquisitions, including our latest proposed acquisition of VIA Motors for up to $630 million, which was announced last week. There is truly no better time for Robin to join Ideanomics Mobility as we set our sights on realizing our potential and driving growth on our path to a zero-emission future."

For more information and news on Ideanomics, please visit https://ideanomics.com .

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

