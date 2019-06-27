Robin Matlock, Seasoned Technology Executive, Appointed to Iron Mountain Board Of Directors

Ms. Matlock, 53, is Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of VMware, Inc., or VMware, a position she has held since 2013. She is a seasoned technology executive with over 25 years of marketing, sales and business development experience in the enterprise software and services market, with responsibility for driving exceptional growth through highly effective go-to-market strategy, planning and execution. Prior to her current role, Ms. Matlock served as Vice President, Corporate Marketing of VMware. Before VMware, Ms. Matlock served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Imperva Inc., a cyber-security software and services company. Prior to that, she held executive positions in a number of technology organizations, including McAfee, Entercept Security Technologies and Symantec. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Music from Rice University in Houston, Texas.

Iron Mountain Board Chairman, Alfred J. Verrecchia said, "Our Board is delighted to welcome a director of Robin's caliber. Given her depth of experience in the technology industry, Robin's expertise will be a valuable complement to our Board, especially as we continue to expand our portfolio of digital solutions and services to better enable our customers' digital transformation."

President and CEO, William L. Meaney added, "As Iron Mountain more and more provides data center capacity as well as value-added digital solution to our customers, Robin's broad marketing and technology experience will add tremendous value. We appreciate her willingness to serve as a director and we look forward to her active participation and counsel."

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management , digital transformation , secure storage , secure destruction , as well as data centers , cloud services and art storage and logistics , Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greer Aviv Anjaneya Singh, CFA Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations greer.aviv@ironmountain.com anjaneya.singh@ironmountain.com (617) 535-2887 (617) 535-8577

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ironmountain.com

