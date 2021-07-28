Robin Reimold Named New President and CEO of TeamCalifornia

CORONA, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of TeamCalifornia is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Reimold as the organization's next President and CEO. Reimold will guide the organization in its mission to promote California for business opportunities, expand upon membership and marketing initiatives and further grow the organization.

Reimold brings a wealth of knowledge to the position with over 15 years of combined extensive marketing, communications, business development, and event producing experience. She most recently owned and operated a marketing and public relations consultancy firm and provided event and media advising services with national news and media companies.

"TeamCalifornia is excited to welcome Robin Reimold to the organization. Her background in real estate, media and marketing makes her a perfect choice for the organization. I also want to thank Mary Ingersoll for her many years of leadership and service to the organization," said Holly Schroeder, President/CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation and 2021 Chair of TeamCalifornia.

"I am thrilled and honored to be joining TeamCalifornia," said Reimold. "California truly is the land of opportunity and has so much to offer. The undeniable "can-do" spirit, diversity, innovation and yes, amazing year-round climate is what initially brought me to the state over 7 years ago. I cannot wait to collaborate with every city, county and EDC to vigorously attract, develop and retain business in the Golden State."

Reimold currently serves as Vice President on the board for the Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives of Southern California (ACRE SoCal) and Communications Chair for the Commercial Real Estate Women of Inland Empire Chapter. She is a member of ICSC and recent member of California Association for Local Economic Development.

Reimold was born and raised in rural Pennsylvania. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business with majors in Business Administration and Marketing from Slippery Rock University. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at Thiel College.

In her free time, Reimold enjoys the wonderful outdoor activities that California has to offer, including camping, traveling, spending time at the beach and summer music festivals. She loves spending time with her family and friends and gives back to the community by volunteering at the food pantry and other community initiatives through Saddleback Church. Reimold currently resides in Southern California.

About Team California

TeamCalifornia is a private, non-profit membership-based corporation that represents every city, county and EDC across the state to market their communities. A confidential centralized information source for expanding and locating a business in California, TeamCalifornia's members know how to expedite projects and are valuable sources of information for site location assistance anywhere in the state.

TeamCalifornia:

Arranges and hosts site visits

Connects officials, brokers and vendors

Coordinates with state and local agencies

Hosts and participates in trade shows, conference and other marketing opportunities to pair site selectors with statewide candidates

www.teamca.org

