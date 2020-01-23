Robin Roberts To Give Keynote Address At The Reeve Foundation's First Paralysis Conference - Reeve Summit 2020: Where Care, Cure and Community Connect

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The courageous, bold and pioneering Robin Roberts, best known as co-anchor of "Good Morning America," will be a featured keynote speaker at the inaugural Reeve Summit 2020: Where Care, Cure and Community Connect. The Reeve Foundation's first paralysis and spinal cord injury summit will feature topics and themes relevant to the disability community and give everyone a chance to hear from experts, ask questions and share experiences on many aspects of life.

Robin Roberts will share her experience of how to "make your mess your message," gleaned from advice given to her by her mother after Roberts was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS. Her inspiring message is centered on the conviction that while everyone has some kind of hardship or heartbreak in their life, we all also have something to give – hope, encouragement, or even a hug.

Robin Roberts took the helm as co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" in 2005, becoming the first African American female anchor in the program's history. Under her leadership, the broadcast has won numerous Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program and the 2017 People's Choice Award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team.

Roberts has been honored with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, as well as the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and was named one of Glamour's Women of the Year in 2014. She was voted the "Most Trusted Person on Television" by a Reader's Digest poll in 2013. After surviving a battle with breast cancer, Roberts was recognized with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs in July 2013, in recognition of the strength and courage she has displayed throughout her life and career.

Roberts founded her own production company, Rock'nRobin Productions, which creates original broadcast and digital programming for ABC and other networks, ranging from informational shows and documentaries to live special events.

Join us at the Reeve Summit to hear Robin Roberts and other inspirational leaders who are changing the culture and reality of living with paralysis.

The Reeve Summit 2020 to be held in Washington, D.C. on February 26-28, 2020.

