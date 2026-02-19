Robin Sidman of Project Green Schools Earns Best of Green Schools Award

Award Spotlights Organizations and Individuals Dedicated to Sustainability in Schools

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Green Schools Executive Director, Robin Sidman, has been named a 2026 Best of Green Schools Award recipient for the Ambassador category, presented by the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Schools National Network. The awards celebrate the hard work of people, schools, campuses, and organizations to accelerate the green schools movement.

As Founder and Executive Director of Project Green Schools, Robin Sidman has worked tirelessly to build one of the nation's most recognized organizations dedicated to cultivating the next generation of environmental leaders.

Robin has created innovative platforms to elevate student voice, including the National Youth Council, giving young leaders opportunities to influence local, state, and national policy discussions. Under her leadership, Project Green Schools has engaged more than 500,000 students across 6,500+ schools worldwide.

"I'm truly honored to accept this award. After 18 years of service and dedication to advancing environmental education and youth leadership opportunities, it is incredibly rewarding to see the impact of our work. Witnessing the energy, ingenuity, creativity, and commitment of our student leaders gives me immense hope for the future," said Sidman.

Anisa Heming, director, Center for Green Schools at USGBC, said, "The 2026 Best of Green Schools recipients are individuals and groups that have dedicated their efforts to creating healthy environments for students and educators. Their exceptional work is a testament to the reach of the Green Schools movement and the impact that resilient schools have on their communities."

"The 2026 Best of Green Schools honorees remind us that sustainability in education is not just a goal, it's a long-term commitment grounded in people, leadership, and strategic thinking," said Ileana Albareda, executive director at the Green Schools National Network (GSNN). "Their work is shaping healthier, more resilient schools for students to learn and thrive. They are part of a growing network of changemakers, and their leadership continues to inspire others to take action and create lasting impact."

