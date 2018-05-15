Robin Toft, Founder and CEO of Toft Group Executive Search, Named as Finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award in San Diego

"We are delighted and humbled by this recognition," said Robin Toft, President & CEO award finalist. "Being named a finalist for this prestigious award on entrepreneurship is truly a reflection of our team's commitment and dedication to driving performance excellence throughout our 8-year history. Our customers and candidates have partnered with us and embraced the need for our innovative model of executive search; which translates into unprecedented speed and return on investment for the cutting-edge start-ups we serve," added Toft. "Our core belief, coupled with our world-class, diverse team, who love overcoming obstacles to create something truly different within the industry, has made us the company we are today."

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Toft Group Executive Search

Toft Group is a global executive search firm fully devoted to life sciences and healthcare, with a focus on innovation-driven companies at the intersection of biotech and high tech. Toft Group's targeted, accurate searches translate into exceptional return-on-investment for clients nationwide, and the team's extensive networks enable the presentation of more highly qualified and diverse candidates than clients would otherwise see. The firm's extensive track record has shown its ability to quickly fill highly specialized leadership roles where talent is limited. The company has offices in the three major U.S. biotech hubs: San Diego, San Francisco and Boston. For more information, please visit thetoftgroup.com.

About Entrepreneur of The Year®

Entrepreneur of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

