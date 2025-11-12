Robin von Halle Joins Graceful Conception

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graceful Conception, a leading fertility assistance agency, is excited to announce the hiring of Robin von Halle, former Founder and CEO of Alternative Reproductive Resources (ARR) as a Strategic Advisor to help expand their current Gestational Surrogacy program. Robin has over 30 years of experience in the fertility field, as ARR was one of the first Illinois-based agencies to offer the program starting in the early 2000's. ARR averaged 30 surrogacy matches per year for over a dozen years under Robin's leadership. As a result, she brings an abundance of knowledge and practical experience to her new advisory role, working alongside Sandra King, Founder and CEO of Graceful Conception.

"We are so fortunate to be in position to add someone like Robin to help us continue to grow our current gestational surrogacy business. It's not often you can find someone like her with a 30-year track record of client success and outstanding professional reputation in the fertility field," says Sandi King, owner of Graceful Conception.

"I am excited to join up with Graceful Conception and bring my expertise to an agency that already has enjoyed an enviable and trusted role in helping so many families in their fertility journey for the past many years," says Robin von Halle.

Media Contact:

Sandra King

847-234-9606

SOURCE Graceful Conception