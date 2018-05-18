Robin8 and Kantar Media CIC to Beta Launch the World's First Revolutionary Blockchain Influencer Solution

New Blockchain Solution Will Help Brands Verify Influencer Data Performance

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robin8, Inc. (www.robin8.com), China's first social media influencer search engine announces strategic partnership with Kantar Media CIC (KMCIC), China's leading social intelligence consulting firm, to bring a revolutionary change to KOL profiling in China's influencer market.

As part of the partnership, KMCIC will introduce Robin8's blockchain enterprise solution to evaluate KOL's performance, enabling better evaluation of China's KOL market and bringing transparency to advertisers.

China's influencer marketing industry has been grappling with many pain points. One of the most prominent is fake data. In Tencent's September 2016 crackdown on fake data, many WeChat subscription accounts that previously garnered over 10,000 views saw their views diminished by as much as 90%.

"Influencer marketing is one of the fastest growing segments of advertising. However, the number one issue facing advertisers is fake data. Nowadays, you can buy fake fans, fake clicks and fake likes for pennies," said Miranda Tan, founder and CEO of Robin8. "Aside from fake data, another significant issue is data ownership. Every day, millions of people use social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo and WeChat, where we share pictures of our family, our friends, information about where we work, eat and shop and yet we don't own or have any control of our data. Even worse, these third parties do not take the proper precautions to protect our data. For example, when Target, Equifax and Yahoo were hacked and lost millions of personal data."

Robin8 is China's first influencer search engine powered by AI, big data and NLP technology. Robin8 key technology is about profiling, ranking and matching people based on their social media data. To combat the fake data crisis faced by advertisers, Robin8 launched its Profile Management EcoSystem (PMES) that allows any application to add their profile data on the blockchain. Starting next month, Robin8 in partnership with KMCIC will introduce a new blockchain solution for brands where Robin8 will be able to verify the influencer data on the blockchain.

As a market pioneer in social listening and KOL studies for more than 15 years, KMCIC is consistently looking for innovative solutions to assist marketers' day-to-day decision making.

"KOL profiling and the evaluation of the KOL's performance are still two big challenges for the industry", said Coolio Yang, CEO of KMCIC. "We believe Robin8's blockchain solution will revolutionize China's influencer marketing industry."

KMCIC will introduce Robin8's blockchain solution to verify the influencer's performance based on user opt-in, and allow advertisers to better trust the veracity of the data they see.

KMCIC 's newly launched Cooperator XI product will be powered by Robin8 on its KOL function. This blockchain-based solution will be imbedded into Cooperator XI – the automated social insight, performance tracking and marketing tool. KOLs will claim their profile on blockchain and their activity will be recorded and stored on the blockchain.

"We are super excited to partner with KMCIC to introduce this new blockchain solution to the industry," says Tan. "We will be beta launching the new blockchain verification solution and welcome brands to contact us if they are interested in being part of our program."

——————-

About Robin8

Robin8 is the leading influencer search engine and marketplace. The company's key technology is profiling, ranking and matching people down to a science and helping brands find the best people based on big data, AI and blockchain. Robin8 has already profiled over 30+ million people.

Robin8 recently launched its Profile Management EcoSystem (PMES) that allows any application to add their profile data on the blockchain.

To learn more, please visit www.robin8.com.

SOURCE Robin8, Inc.