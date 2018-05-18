After launching the PMES months ahead of schedule, the Robin8 team is confident in supporting multiple chains without affecting the original plan for the Qtum chain.

To facilitate Robin8's support of Ethereum, and to ensure that the platform is jointly managed by users from both communities, the Robin8 Foundation will issue a new token, EPUT (Ethereum Profile Utility Token), based on the Ethereum ERC20 token model standard. The EPUT will have a 100,000,000 token supply.

In order to protect the rights of PUT holders, Robin8 will distribute EPUT as a free airdrop to PUT holders at a 1:1 ratio via participating exchange partners. This token is purely a utility token for the purpose of enabling access to the Robin8 profile management ecosystem by Ethereum users.

The Robin8 Foundation, as the current holder of about 58% of total PUT, will also receive the corollary EPUT tokens. The Foundation will disclose and publicize the wallet addresses of both the PUT and EPUT tokens held by the Foundation to ensure transparency. Both EPUT and PUT will follow the original plan laid out in the white paper to lock the PUT and EPUT tokens for the original duration.

The Robin8 exchange, r8btc.com and participating exchanges supporting free distribution will be announced soon.

To receive the EPUT airdrop, USERS MUST DEPOSIT PUT onto the specified exchanges announced by Robin8 before June 30th, 23:59 GMT+8. PUT not on these exchanges are unable to receive EPUT.

On July 1st, 23:59 GMT+8, exchanges will credit all PUT users with 1:1 ratio of EPUT. After the PUT Foundation and Robin8 exchange finish the token distribution, EPUT will be listed for trading. To learn more about Robin8 please visit us on https://www.robin8put.org. Join us on telegram https://t.me/Robin8_PUT

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robin8-announces-cross-chain-ethereum-integration-to-expand-robin8-profile-management-ecosystem-to-ethereum-users-300650731.html

SOURCE Robin8, Inc.