Robin8 Announces Global Incentive Program to Pay in Profile Utility Tokens (PUTs)

This year, Robin8 has already successfully closed several big campaigns and partnerships including one of the world's largest ecommerce agencies to integrate over 800,000 of their offline micro influencers into the profile management ecosystem. The first phase of this partnership will start with the onboarding of 2,000 promoters and micro influencers in the next two weeks. This partnership will allow Robin8 to add additional 800,000+ micro influencers into the Robin8 China app.

Simultaneously, Robin8 also won a large contract to be the data vendor for one of China's leading data insight companies to provide social profile data.

"Now with the Robin8 Blockchain Studio, Robin8 Profile Management Ecosystem and the June launch of the Robin8 Crypto Exchange tied to the PUT, we believe the demand for PUT will grow even more rapidly if not exponentially," said Miranda Tan, CEO and co-founder of Robin8. "We have received a huge demand from big companies, celebrities and VC-backed companies to join the Robin8 Blockchain Studio. Many of these companies are mature, revenue-generating companies with clients and working products."

"Based on our client pipeline, there is a huge demand for Robin8's technology to manage influencer data on the Blockchain for media and brands," said Joe Sticca, Robin8 Global COO. "Currently, we are in discussions with several leading global agencies, Fortune 500 media and brands to integrate their own influencer and product data into our Blockchain-based, profile/contract management ecosystem in the coming two months."

"The goal is to expand the Robin8 network and ecosystem as quickly as possible and grow the PUT Economy," Hassan Miah, Co-founder and chairman of Robin8 said. "In addition to our existing business, we are also having some extremely exciting discussions with potential partner organizations as well as celebrities around-the-globe to join our Studio and be a part of our Profile Management EcoSystem as well as list their token on the Robin8 Exchange."

Since the ICO in January, Robin8 has introduced the Robin8 Blockchain Studio and signed on several major partnerships including Leadpoint, Primechain, Youplus Jarvis, Angelvest Technologies, Uunio, and Future Fund.

The expanded buy-back program for the reserve fund is structured to allow Robin8 to expand globally and encourage and incentivize new business partnerships within its ecosystem.

Strategic business relationships and new advisors, community members, media, agencies and brands among others will be developed through the PUT reserve fund and directed to the company's advisors and marketing pool.

Robin8 will buy back the equivalent of $1M in token company holdings to start, which will be subject to a staged roll-out.

