Robin8's Blockchain-based, Profile Management EcoSystem (PMES) Alpha Code Release is Available in Github

"Right now there are too many profiles scattered everywhere. Control and analysis by the owner is virtually impossible, "says Hassan Miah, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Robin8. "Our goal is to simplify management of profile data and give the power back to the owner."



"We are building an integrated EcoSystem and platform that will be easy and scalable for blockchain developers everywhere to enable their goals," says Joe Sticca, Global COO. "PMES brings together the power of blockchain and data management in one EcoSystem and platform for the PUT economy."



The Profile Data Management system implements the following functionalities:

Save data in the blockchain Get data from blockchain Get data owner wallet address Set/ get data description

The microservices architecture was used to develop and build this system. Therefore, each program module is fine-grained and has lightweight API for communication. The API uses the JSON RPC 2.0 protocol.



This system consists of the following modules:

1. Account Management System module (AMS):

- registration;

- authorization;

2. Profile Data Management Module (PDMS):

- create profile;

- send data to the blockchain;

- get data from the blockchain;

3. Mailing module:

- registration confirmation mail;

- add user's emails to the database;

- send emails.

4. Balance module:

- add wallets to the user account;

- increment/decrement balance in the wallet;

- check wallets and amount of coins on them.

5. History module:

- save new events;

- retrieve old data.

Modules status:



ams - ready mail - in progress balance - ready history - ready pdms - ready



We have created a simple client to show the functionality of the project. The client location is here: https://github.com/Robin8Put/robin8_blockchain/tree/master/mock_clients.



1. Create client object:

- Registration will be done inside PMES if the user doesn't have a profile

- Authorization will be done inside PMES if the user has a profile

2. Then you can:

- Save data in blockchain

- Get data from blockchain

- Get data owner wallet address

- Set/get data description



You could find our sources on Github: https://github.com/Robin8Put/robin8_blockchain/.

It contains ams, mail, balance and history repositories for each module, respectively.



Please find the links to the APIs below:

Account Management System module:

/ams/Robin8_BlockChain_AMS_API.docx Mailing module:

/mail/Robin8_BlockChain_MAIL_API.docx Balance module:

/balance/Robin8_BlockChain_BALANCE_API.docx History module:

/history/Robin8_BlockChain_HISTORY_API.docx Bridge:

/qtum_bridge/Robin8_BlockChain_BRIDGE_API.docx Profile Data Management System:

/pdms/Robin8_BlockChain_PDMS_API.docx

Robin8 will have its first Developer Hackathon this month on May 12th led by Artur Petrovych, the Robin8 Blockchain CTO. The goal of the Hackathon is to introduce the code to a closed group of developers to gather feedback. The more active and productive developers are, the more they will be rewarded with PUT tokens. We will have a second Developer Hackathon from May 19-20 to continue gathering feedback from the developer community.

Starting June, Robin8 plans to introduce a series of developer hackathons and conferences globally with its tech leadership including Robin8 Blockchain CTO Artur Petrovychto, Joe Sticca, Robin8 Global COO and Calvin Wong, Robin8 China CTO to introduce PMES to the developer community.

For organizations accessing our API, PMES provide trust and security and immediately adds data to the blockchain. For consumers, PMES provides a digital data lock and the ability to control who can access and use their data. Additionally, It helps consumers to understand how their data provides value and can be monetized.

To learn more about Robin8, please visit us on https://www.robin8put.org. Join us on telegram https://t.me/Robin8_PUT.

