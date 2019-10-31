Robinson Brog Bolsters Corporate And Litigation Practices With Addition Of Three New Partners

Jones, a former prosecutor, brings more than thirty years of experience advising corporate, institutional and individual clients. She has handled matters in the areas of litigation, complex dispute resolution, employment law, white-collar criminal, appeals, corporate finance and technology. Representing clients in diverse industries and with a wide variety of strategic requirements, Jones is involved in virtually every major form of counseling, litigation and advocacy. She earned her undergraduate degree from Oberlin College and her law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Moreland has more than 20 years' experience in major U.S. law firms working on cross-border financing and corporate transactions, including high-yield, Euro and sovereign bond issuances, structured finance transactions (including future-flow receivables and pre-export transactions) and all types of lending transactions. He has spent almost his entire career working with clients in Brazil as well as the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean; prior to joining Robinson Brog, Moreland served as head of CKR Law's office in São Paulo, Brazil. He speaks Portuguese, German and Spanish. Moreland earned his undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and his law degree from Columbia University Law School.

Solomon focuses her practice on corporate and securities law for domestic and international companies. These include corporate governance, public and private equity and debt offerings, mergers, acquisitions and dispositions. Her work also involves bank loans and other financings including collateralized credit financings and restructurings as well as various types of commercial contracts, representation of indenture trustees and agents in transactions and restructurings, and blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions. Solomon earned her undergraduate degree from Brown University and her law degree from Boston University School of Law.

"As Robinson Brog continues to expand and enhance our capabilities to further our commitment to exceptional client service, we welcome Lisa, Allen and Jeanne to the firm," said Ron Goodman, managing partner. "We are confident they'll prove to be valuable members of the team in our unwavering pursuit of extraordinary results and legal excellence."

About Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C.

Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C., based in New York, N.Y., is a firm of over 50 attorneys that combines the resources, abilities and sophistication of a large law firm with the personal attention and entrepreneurial spirit of a New York City boutique practice. Our attorneys are also particularly experienced and savvy in the New York market. Our clients include public and private corporations, real estate owners and developers, labor unions, contractors, hotels, restaurants, entertainers and private individuals. With our competitive rates, aggressive style and personal accessibility, Robinson Brog has earned a loyal and long-standing client base. For more information, visit www.robinsonbrog.com.

SOURCE Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C.