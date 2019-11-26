Robinson Brog's Real Estate Practice Continues To Expand With Rehire Of Mark Zelko

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C., a 50-attorney firm based in New York, N.Y., announced the rehire of partner Mark Zelko, a commercial litigation, construction and real estate attorney who previously worked with the firm in these practice areas. Zelko brings decades of experience in representing clients in a broad range of industries.

"Mark's return to Robinson Brog reflects our mutual confidence in the firm's continued growth and success as we add key hires in strategic practice areas," said Ron Goodman, managing partner. "As we continue to advance our resources and capabilities, we're confident that Mark will prove an asset to our firm and clients once again as we welcome him back on board."

Zelko graduated magna cum laude from Boston University with a dual major in economics and English, and received his juris doctorate from Boston University School of Law. He speaks fluent Italian and holds dual citizenship in the United States and Italy.

