Robinson Delivers 13,000th Helicopter

TORRANCE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2021 Robinson Helicopter delivered it's 13,000th helicopter, R44 S/N 14438 to longtime Robinson dealer SKY Helicopters of Dallas, Texas.

S/N 14438 shows off a brand-new paint scheme and is equipped with the latest in R44 options; a Lithium-ion battery, heated seats, and a 4K cockpit video camera. The aircraft also includes a well configured glass panel featuring Garmin's 700L TXi, GTN 650Xi navigator, and a Genesys HeliSAS Autopilot.

SKY president Ken Pyatt wanted a new generation R44 to round-out the company's fleet. "We purchased this R44 for our Part 135 air taxi and tour operations," said Pyatt, "because we needed a safe and reliable helicopter that can fly all day, every day." A dealer since 1996, this latest acquisition puts SKY's Robinson fleet at 27.

Robinson helicopters have come a long way since 1979 when its first 2-place R22 was delivered. Fast forward 42 years, today's Robinsons are offered in a multitude of sizes and configurations. Whether it is an R22, R44 or R66, Robinson helicopters continue to set the standard for reliability and remain the most cost-effective helicopter on the market.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

Founded in 1973, Robinson Helicopter Company is the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters. For more information, visit https://robinsonheli.com .

