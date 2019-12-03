Robinson for President 2020 -- Ushering in a New Era of Wealth, Unity and Freedom

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Presidential Candidate Jack Robinson Jr introduces Birthloop Economics, a new economic plan of social justice providing universal healthcare, education and wealth. This capitalistic model shifts funding of America's entitlement programs from government to the private sector highlighting the end of poverty, balancing our budget and repaying our federal debt, all while lowering business and personal taxes.

Jack Robinson Jr Jack Robinson Jr

This nearly perfect economic plan answers an urgent need for entitlement reform by providing an immediate and seamless transition from current programs. America will experience a new era of prosperity, unity and freedom.

Jack Robinson Jr was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 1957 and currently lives in Spartanburg, SC. Jack owns several businesses and is the president of the non-profit organization "Foundation for Economic Unity." Jack is the originator of birthloop economics and was a Libertarian Presidential Candidate in the 2016 election cycle.

The link to Jack Robinson Jr's presidential announcement video is the following:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhCHZv2EiHA&t=10s

The link to the Birthloop Economic Website is the following:

https://www.birthloopeconomics.com

Contact:

David Robinson

(864)706-6887

230260@email4pr.com

SOURCE Jack Robinson Jr