Robinson honored again by both Rolls-Royce and The Fabricator for excellence

DE PERE, Wis., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin company earns second Rolls-Royce Supplier Gold Award

De Pere, Wisconsin-based Robinson, Inc., was named recently as one of only seven companies worldwide to receive a top Gold Award from Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG out of the company's approximately 1,000 suppliers. It is the second year in a row that Robinson has earned this award.

"The relationship with our suppliers is very important to us," states Erik Manning, Executive Vice President Operations and Purchasing for Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. "We would like to thank our suppliers for excellent cooperation in a difficult environment, and for their reliability in the past year."

As a leader in the design and production of generator set (genset) power systems, Robinson represents an area of growth for Rolls-Royce. Last year's award was the first time the company recognized a systems supplier such as Robinson, which has built more than 400 gensets for Rolls-Royce over the past decade. Award criteria include on-time delivery, customer support and product quality.

"Our team takes great pride in continuously improving our systems and capabilities to better serve Rolls-Royce and its efforts in the power systems industry," comments Jim Birkholz, Assistant General Manager for Robinson. "Earning an award like this requires teamwork at every level of our organization, along with a commitment by leadership to invest in the people and equipment necessary to make it happen."

Robinson moves up to ninth on "The Fabricator" FAB 40 list

Robinson improved its ranking to ninth on The Fabricator magazine's 2022 FAB 40 list of North America's top metal fabrication companies based on self-reported revenue for 2021. It is the twelfth year in a row in which Robinson has made the Fab 40 list.

The Fabricator magazine features news, technical articles and case histories that help fabricators do their jobs more efficiently. Robinson has made the FAB 40 list every year since its inception in 2010.

Robinson has consistently increased its workforce and manufacturing space to keep up with demand. The company specializes in custom fabrication, contract manufacturing, enclosures and fully skidded systems. Customers appreciate having a single point of contact for simplified communication and frequent project updates.

About Robinson, Inc.

Robinson, Inc., is a single-source metal solutions provider based in De Pere, Wisconsin. Robinson offers design, manufacturing and production fabrication for a wide range of industries. The company employs nearly 600 people at four Wisconsin locations comprising 500,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

