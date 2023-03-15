Robinson Nursery Plants Deep Roots for Shipping Success Using Tive Real-time Tracking & Alerts

Tive Solo 5G Trackers Monitor the Temperature of Nursery Shipments, Minimizing Product Damage & Improving Sustainability Efforts

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tive, the leading provider of supply chain visibility solutions, today announced a new customer case study with Robinson Nursery , a leading wholesale nursery located in Oregon. The case study highlights the ways in which Tive's real-time shipment location and temperature tracking has helped Robinson Nursery prevent instances of costly root freezing and improve customer satisfaction.

Robinson Nursery —a second-generation, family-owned wholesale grower and distributor of over 200 varieties of shade and ornamental trees—understands the value of strict temperature control in the supply chain. From its home base in the Willamette Valley in Oregon, the nursery dispatches nearly 400 trucks a year with trees bound for destinations throughout the United States and Canada.

Robinson Nursery specializes in growing high-quality plants and trees, and has a nationwide customer base that relies on timely delivery of its products. To ensure that its customers receive their orders on time and in perfect condition, Robinson Nursery sought to improve its supply chain visibility.

Whether a full truckload of trees worth between $50,000-$100,000 or a Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) shipment, the densely-packed plants must be kept in a temperature-controlled environment—from 30°F to 40°F—to prevent their bare roots from flash freezing.

After implementing the Tive solution, Robinson Nursery is able to quickly and easily monitor the location, temperature, and humidity of its shipments in real time—and use that valuable data to proactively identify and resolve issues before delivery times are impacted. This high level of visibility also enables Robinson Nursery to reduce waste and optimize inventory management.

While tracking one large shipment, Tive data revealed that crews had unloaded the truck and left the trees in a parking lot with temperatures in the single digits—and the roots froze. In another situation, a customer planted a tree that soon died, and Tive data showed there had been a 90-minute period during transit when the temperature in the truck had been below 30°F. Robinson Nursery was able to immediately rectify the situation by sending the customer a new tree, saving a long-term relationship.

"Tive has been a game changer for us," says Robinson Nursery co-owner Josh Robinson, "Temperature is critically important for all our products, and Tive gives us full visibility into our shipments—from start to finish. Our customers also have the ability to track their shipments, which is a big value-added facet that wasn't previously available. We look forward to continuing to work with Tive to further improve our supply chain operations down the road."

Added Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive, "We are thrilled to work with Robinson Nursery to protect their trees and improve their supply chain visibility. Robinson provides their customers with the best possible products and customer service, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Robinson Nursery—and supporting their growth in the years to come."

The full case study is available for download on Tive's website .

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

