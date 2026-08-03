Robinson Pharma Announces Major Expansion with New Facility in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Pharma, Inc., a leading USA-based manufacturer of dietary supplements, proudly announces the opening of its newest facility in Irvine, California. As the company's 10th warehouse location, this expansion reflects Robinson Pharma's ongoing commitment to innovation and long-term growth.

The Irvine facility further strengthens Robinson Pharma's capabilities as a full-service contract manufacturer, supporting clients across a wide range of supplement formats including softgels, capsules, tablets, powders, and liquid formulations. This new facility adds an additional 260,000 square feet to the company's total operational production space. The added capacity is expected to increase production volume, improve operational efficiencies, and support future growth initiatives.

As one of the largest nutraceutical manufacturers in the United States, Robinson Pharma continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, rigorous quality assurance programs, and expanded production infrastructure to meet the growing needs of health and wellness brands. Robinson Pharma is registered with the FDA and holds multiple third-party GMP certifications, including NSF GRMA, UL GMP, SQF, CCOF, and SCCI to demonstrate the company's ongoing dedication to excellence.

About Robinson Pharma

Founded in 1989, Robinson Pharma is an established manufacturer for the nutraceutical industry. Known for its extensive production capacity, competitive pricing, and quality standards, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of dietary supplements, including softgels, veggie softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on custom formulations and custom packaging, Robinson Pharma is one of the largest supplement manufacturers in the US.

SOURCE Robinson Pharma, Inc.