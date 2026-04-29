Robinson Pharma Highlights Key Supplement Manufacturing Trends Shaping 2026

SANTA ANA, Calif., Apr. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Pharma Inc., a leading USA-based contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, today highlighted key trends shaping the nutraceutical manufacturing industry in 2026, as global demand for health and wellness products continues to accelerate.

With extensive manufacturing scale and a diverse global customer base, Robinson Pharma is closely tracking shifts in consumer preferences and product innovation. The company has reported several major trends driving growth and innovation across the market.

Rising Demand for Plant-Based and Vegan Supplements

Consumer interest in plant-based lifestyles continues to fuel strong demand for vegan supplement formats, particularly veggie softgels. Brands are increasingly seeking manufacturing partners with the scale and technical expertise to support high-volume production of these specialized formats. Robinson Pharma addresses this demand through its extensive veggie softgel capabilities, supporting large-scale vegan formulations for global brands.

Growing Popularity of Liquid Supplements

Liquid supplements are rapidly gaining popularity as consumers look for more convenient and enjoyable ways to incorporate supplements into their daily routines. This format requires advanced manufacturing capabilities, flavor development, and precise formulation to ensure consistency and quality at scale. With newly installed liquid production lines, Robinson Pharma has expanded liquid manufacturing systems to meet the growing demand for liquid supplements production.

Increased Focus on Speed to Market

As competition intensifies, brands are prioritizing faster product launches. This has driven demand for contract manufacturers that can offer streamlined processes, efficient production timelines, and end-to-end solutions under one roof. Optimized workflows and a growing workforce at Robinson Pharma have strengthened its ability to accelerate production timelines without compromising quality, helping customers bring products to market more efficiently.

Heightened Emphasis on Quality and Compliance

With increased regulatory scrutiny and more informed consumers, quality assurance and compliance remain top priorities. Manufacturers must maintain rigorous testing, certification, and documentation standards to ensure product safety and build long-term trust with customers. Robinson Pharma maintains strict quality control systems, multiple third-party GMP certifications, and comprehensive testing protocols to ensure every product meets stringent quality and compliance standards.

Robinson Pharma continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies, expanded production capabilities, and process optimization to support these evolving industry needs. With more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space across multiple facilities in Santa Ana, California, the company remains well positioned to support both emerging and established brands.

As the nutraceutical industry continues to grow, Robinson Pharma is committed to delivering scalable, high-quality manufacturing solutions while helping customers adapt to changing market demands.

About Robinson Pharma

Founded in 1989, Robinson Pharma is an established manufacturer for the nutraceutical industry. Known for its extensive manufacturing capacity, competitive pricing, and quality standards, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of dietary supplements, including softgels, veggie softgels, tablets, capsules, gummies, powders, and liquids. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on custom formulations and custom packaging, Robinson Pharma is one of the largest supplement manufacturers in the US.

SOURCE Robinson Pharma, Inc.