Robinson Pharma Implements New Equipment to Meet Growing Demand for Vegetarian Supplements

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Pharma Inc., a leading nutraceutical manufacturer has announced the continued growth of its operations with a spotlight on its newest facility located in Santa Ana, California. This milestone follows the company's ongoing commitment to innovation within the supplement manufacturing industry.

Robinson Pharma Encapsulation Machines

With a total of nine cGMP-certified facilities and over 1,000,000 square feet of total production space, Robinson Pharma continues to set the benchmark for quality and capacity in the dietary supplement industry. The company's strategic expansion reflects increasing global demand for high-quality nutraceutical production.

Robinson Pharma's growth is built on a legacy of operational excellence, reflecting decades of expertise and innovation. At the center of the company's operations is the current flagship facility, with a capacity of 138,000 square feet. This location houses 36 advanced softgel encapsulation machines, including 15 dedicated for veggie softgels.

As consumer demand shifts toward plant-based alternatives, Robinson Pharma has continued to invest in vegetarian softgel technology—an area where expertise and consistent quality are critical.

The newest facility in Santa Ana represents the next phase of Robinson Pharma's growth, with 183,000 square feet of capacity to house 20 manufacturing lines ensuring high-volume production. This state-of-the-art facility is engineered to enhance the company's capabilities in veggie softgel manufacturing, enabling clients to meet increasing consumer demand for plant-based supplements.

As the supplement market evolves, Robinson Pharma continues to invest in advanced technologies and facility expansion to meet emerging trends. The launch of their newest facility highlights the company's proactive approach to supporting veggie softgel production while maintaining the scale and reliability required by global brands.

The continual expansion of advanced equipment further strengthens Robinson Pharma's position as a trusted partner in the supplement manufacturing industry.

About Robinson Pharma

Founded in 1989, Robinson Pharma is an established manufacturer for the nutraceutical industry. Known for its extensive production capacity, competitive pricing, and quality standards, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of dietary supplements, including softgels, veggie softgels, tablets, capsules, gummies, powders, and liquids. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on custom formulations and custom packaging, Robinson Pharma is one of the largest supplement manufacturers in the US.

SOURCE Robinson Pharma, Inc.