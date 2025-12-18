Robinson Pharma Expands Manufacturing Capacity with Brand New High-Speed Liquid Production Line and Additional Tablet, Softgel and Capsule Capabilities

SANTA ANA, Calif, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robinson Pharma Inc., a leading USA-based contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, today announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities, highlighted by the launch of a brand new liquid production line that delivers output speeds up to three times faster than its previous system.

Robinson Pharma, the largest softgel manufacturer in the USA, adds new machines for tablets, capsules, liquids, and softgels to increase throughput. Speed Speed

The newly-installed liquid line features advanced technology designed to improve efficiency, throughput, and scalability while maintaining Robinson Pharma's high standards for quality and compliance. The upgrade marks a major milestone in the company's ongoing investment in next-generation manufacturing infrastructure to better serve its growing customer base.

In addition to the liquid line expansion, Robinson Pharma has substantially increased its tablet and capsule manufacturing capacity. The company now operates 11 tablet compression machines, up from 8 previously. This enhancement enables greater production flexibility and faster turnaround times for tablets.

Robinson Pharma has also expanded its capsule manufacturing operations. With the addition of new state-of-the-art capsule lines, the company now operates 13 total capsule production lines, up from 9 previously, further strengthening its ability to support increased demand across a wide range of capsule formats and formulations.

These brand new machines are in addition to the expansion of softgel production lines from earlier this year. Robinson Pharma boasts the largest softgel manufacturing capacity in the United States, with 30 high-throughput softgel machines, 30 continuous drying softgel tunnels, including 10 brand new machines already being integrated into production for veggie softgels. The facility is now capable of producing 23 billion softgels annually, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing high-quality products at scale.

The expanded capabilities strengthen Robinson Pharma's position as a trusted partner for end-to-end dietary supplement manufacturing, including softgels, liquids, tablets, gummies and capsules, while supporting future growth across domestic and international markets.

For more information about Robinson Pharma's expanded manufacturing capabilities and to learn how the company can help your supplement manufacturing needs, please contact [email protected], visit www.robinsonpharma.com or call 714-241-0235.

About Robinson Pharma

Founded in 1989, Robinson Pharma is a globally recognized leader in contract manufacturing for the nutraceutical industry. Known for its unparalleled capacity, competitive pricing and quality standards, the company manufactures a comprehensive range of dietary supplements, including softgels, tablets, capsules, gummies, powders, and liquids. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on custom formulations and custom packaging, Robinson Pharma has earned a reputation as one of the largest and most trusted manufacturers in the industry.

