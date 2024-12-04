Robles BioCeutics Appoints Renowned Stem Cell Drug Developer Jorge Genovese, MD, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Leading Regenerative Dermatology Company Gears Up for Accelerated Clinical Translation of Stem Cell-Based Dermatology Pipeline

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robles BioCeutics, a science-driven regenerative dermatology company, announced today the appointment of Jorge Genovese, MD, Ph.D., as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Genovese will oversee the company's scientific and clinical translation initiatives, driving innovation and expanding Robles BioCeutics' intellectual property portfolio, managed by Knobbe Martens.

Jorge Genovese, MD, Ph.D.

"I am thrilled to join Maria Robles and her exceptional team," said Dr. Genovese. "Maria has built a scientific and intellectual property foundation that is second to none, and her rare combination of scientific insight and business acumen allows her to fluidly bridge the boardroom and laboratory. I look forward to helping Robles BioCeutics advance its groundbreaking regenerative and senolytic pipeline."

Dr. Genovese obtained his MD and Ph.D. from Buenos Aires University. A prominent figure in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, he has held key roles as Principal Investigator at the McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine and Research Professor at the University of Pittsburgh and led the Cardiac Regenerative Medicine Laboratory at the University of Utah. Dr. Genovese is also active in the academic community and has served on editorial boards of journals such as Journal of Stem Cells, Frontiers in Stem Cells, and World Journal of Stem Cells. Dr. Genovese has extensive experience in the field of skin biology, the production of keratinocytes, and he is one of the pioneers in the development of dermo-epithelial devices or artificial skin.

"Dr. Genovese's contributions to regenerative medicine are unparalleled, and his vision aligns with Robles BioCeutics' commitment to advancing anti-aging science in dermatology," said Maria Robles, President and CEO of Robles BioCeutics. "We're excited to shape the future of cosmetic science together with Dr. Genovese's expertise."

Discover More About Stem Cells and Regenerative Dermatology

To better understand the science behind stem cells and how they're used in regenerative dermatology, watch our latest video here. This video breaks down complex concepts in simple terms, making it easier for everyone to grasp the incredible potential of stem cells in skin health and anti-aging treatments.

About Robles BioCeutics

Robles BioCeutics is a regenerative dermatology company devoted to creating scientifically driven solutions for skin health and beauty. Founded by Maria Robles, the company is committed to harnessing the latest biotechnology to support and enhance the skin's natural regenerative capabilities.

For updates, follow Robles BioCeutics on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube, or visit us at https://roblesbioceutics.com.

Company Contact:

Maria Robles

President & CEO

Robles BioCeutics

858-609-0948

https://roblesbioceutics.com/

SOURCE Robles BioCeutics