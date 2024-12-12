Robles BioCeutics CEO Maria Robles Named Finalist for San Diego Business Woman of the Year

Founder of First Senolytic Based Regenerative Dermatology Company to Honored for Contributions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robles BioCeutics announced today that its CEO, Maria Robles, has been selected as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Business Woman of the Year Award.

Maria is recognized for her strong leadership and innovation in the field of regenerative dermatology and stem cell-based skin care solutions.

Maria Robles, CEO at Robles BioCeutics

"It is my honor to work with Maria and witness first-hand her talents at combining science and business, and always putting the patient first," said Dr. Jorge Genovese, M.D., Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer of Robles Bioceutics. "Under Maria's leadership, the company created Glowselle, a patent-pending anti-aging cream that helps skin reverse in age using stem cell and senolytic technologies. Maria's commitment to new ideas is setting high standards in the skin care industry."

Robles BioCeutics has previously filed a patent on its proprietary methodologies involving "injury mimetics" which as used to stimulate toll like receptors in vitro to elicit most potent anti-aging products from stem cells ex vivo1. The Company is currently collaborating with internationally renowned laboratories for identifying mechanisms of cellular dedifferentiation and senolytic activities as it advances towards clinical trials2.

"I am greatly honored to be selected by the San Diego Business Journal, one of the key industry specific publications," said Maria Robles. "This is a testament to the excellent work and dedication of our team as we continue on this journey of developing science based skin care solutions."

About Robles BioCeutics

Robles BioCeutics is a regenerative dermatology company committed to delivering science-driven solutions for skin health and aging. Founded by Maria Robles, the company is at the forefront of innovation with its flagship product, Glowselle, which redefines how women maintain their natural beauty and vitality.

