Robles BioCeutics Files Paradigm Shifting Patent in Treatment of Sepsis

Regenerative Dermatology Company Successfully Applies "Injury Mimetic" Stimulated Stem Cell Grafts to Treatment of Third Largest Cause of Death in USA

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robles BioCeutics announced new data demonstrating protection from sepsis in animal models by applying its "injury mimetic"-stimulated stem cell approach. In a series of experiments, company scientists showed that the administration of three-dimensional stem cell "organoids" reduced sepsis-associated death in animal models. Complete protection from sepsis-related death was observed when placental organoids were treated with the company's proprietary approach.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), sepsis is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's immune system has an extreme response to an infection, causing organ dysfunction and accounting for over 20 million deaths annually1. In the United States, it is considered the third leading cause of death2.

"It is truly impressive to witness the repositioning of a therapeutic concept developed for skincare into a potential treatment for such a devastating condition," said Maxim Wheatley, Advisory Board Member of Robles BioCeutics and CEO of JetPatient. "It takes a real entrepreneur to think broadly and deeply about different therapeutic applications and leverage leading scientists to literally push the limits of science and medicine."

Robles BioCeutics has previously filed a patent on leveraging "injury mimetics" as a means of enhancing the regenerative activity of its flagship product, Glowselle3. The company's scientific team is led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jorge Genovese, M.D., Ph.D., a recognized leader in the area of stem cells and dermatological applications4.

"At Robles BioCeutics, we are all about science and following where the science leads us," said Maria Robles, President and CEO of the company. "Having the opportunity to work with clinical doctors who are open-minded enough to think outside the box has given us the ability to develop new areas of research that are spin-offs from our core regenerative dermatology platform."

The company is currently in discussions with several potential partners for the development of its sepsis treatment.

