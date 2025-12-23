Robles BioCeutics Publishes in Top-Tiered Peer-Reviewed Medical Journal the Scientific Basis for its Novel Age Reversing Skin Care Products

Novel Way of Skin "Time Reversal" Involves Activating Existing Stem Cells in Skin

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robles BioCeutics, a regenerative dermatology company translating senolytic science and stem cell inspired discovery into next generation skincare, is proud to announce the publication of its first peer reviewed paper, "Unleashing Endogenous Regeneration by Senolytics," in The Journal of Translational Medicine.

This milestone further derisks the company's platform and reinforces the scientific foundation behind its novel approach to skin regeneration.

Maria Robles, CEO and President, Robles BioCeutics, with Dr. Navneet Boddu discussing the company's recent scientific publication in the Journal of Translational Medicine. Speed Speed

Robles BioCeutics' recently published work highlights the company's novel approach to regenerative skincare, which integrates senolytic mechanisms with stem cell inspired signaling to support natural skin repair.

The publication underscores how targeting senescent cells may enhance the effectiveness of regenerative pathways, reinforcing the science behind the company's platform. This foundational research plays a central role in guiding the continued development of GlowSelle™, the company's patent pending formulation designed to elevate skin health, renewal, and resilience.

"I am truly excited to collaborate with Robles BioCeutics as the company continues to advance this innovative platform," said Dr. Santosh Kesari, Founder and Medical Doctor of Asthra Health and a key contributor to this publication. "While many in the beauty and dermatology industry focus solely on stimulating regeneration, this approach goes a step further by also reducing senescent cells that can inhibit the body's natural repair processes. Addressing both sides of the aging equation is a powerful strategy and I believe Robles BioCeutics is paving the way for a new generation of regenerative skin solutions."

"It is an incredible honor to see our work published in The Journal of Translational Medicine," said Maria Robles, CEO and President of Robles BioCeutics. "For us, this milestone represents far more than a paper. It is a validation of the science we have spent time building and the direction we believe regenerative dermatology must move toward. Our approach combines senolytics with stem cell inspired biology, and seeing this concept recognized at such a high level reinforces the impact we can make. I started this company with a vision to bring real and meaningful change to skin health and aging, and this publication brings us one step closer to turning that vision into something tangible for the people who need it most."

About Robles BioCeutics

Robles BioCeutics is a regenerative dermatology company developing clinically inspired, science-driven skincare solutions. Founded by Maria Robles, the company integrates stem cell biology and senolytic technology to target key drivers of skin aging, with a pipelines aimed at addressing unmet needs in skin health, repair, and longevity.

