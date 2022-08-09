Robly Named as the #1 Email Marketing Platform by SoftwareReviews for 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robly was named as the #1 Email Marketing Platform by SoftwareReviews for 2022, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. Robly specializes in supporting charities, non profits, education sectors and religious organizations, leveraging patented technology to help customers achieve up to 50% higher open rates. The platform also provides a landing page builder, a variety of survey tools and easy to implement sign up forms that help users grow their contact lists up to four times faster.

Robly

In 2022, Robly ranked as #1 in 7 out of the 11 available vendor capability categories, including:

Product strategy and rate of improvement

Reporting and Analytics

Vendor support

Ease of administration

Ease of customization

Availability and quality of training

A/B Testing

"We're delighted to be recognized by SoftwareReviews," said Sebastian Reingold, CEO at Robly. "I'm particularly pleased that the award is based on a range of categories that truly reflect the outstanding effort that our team has made in developing a best-in–class solution that not only delivers better results, but is intuitive and easy to use even for those who are new to email marketing."

Robly is an email service provider designed for businesses of all sizes, specializing in supporting charities, non profits, education sections and religious organizations. Leveraging proprietary automation and AI technology, it helps beginners and experts achieve up to 50% higher open rates and grow email lists up to four times faster.

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant evaluates and ranks products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and is meticulously verified.

Anubhav Singhal, Marketing Manager at SoftwareReviews said: "With many industry leaders considered for the 2022 Data Quadrant awards in the Email Marketing category, this achievement demonstrates Robly's success in building an industry leading platform and achieving exceptional user satisfaction."

To learn more about SoftwareReviews and software provider review surveys, visit SoftwareReviews.com .

To learn more about Robly Digital Marketing and how you can achieve up to 50% higher opens on email marketing, visit Robly.com .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Robly

Robly's tools dynamically deliver emails when subscribers are most likely to open, automatically re-targets non-openers, and protects sender status by segmenting and suppressing sends to unengaged users. Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in New York City. Robly was recognized as a 2022 Email Marketing Data Quadrant Award winner by SoftwareReviews, and was voted Category Leader, Quality choice and Happiest Users Champion on Crozdesk and Leader on G2.

SOURCE Robly