Robo Co-op won the Innovation Award at the 2025 Pioneers in SDGs Awards, at UN General Assembly 80th Anniversary

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo Co-op has been recognized with the Innovation Award at the Pioneers in SDGs Awards 2025, a global distinction presented during United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Week as part of the SDGs Conference 2025, organized by the Journalists and Writers Foundation (JWF).

The Pioneers in SDGs Awards honor organizations that demonstrate impactful contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through innovation, inclusivity, and measurable results. An independent international jury evaluates submissions annually based on innovation, stakeholder engagement, project scope, and quantitative and qualitative impact.

With 77 projects from 43 countries reviewed and supported by 56 partners from 30 countries, Robo Co-op earned the Innovation Award 2025 for its pioneering efforts in advancing inclusive innovation and digital cooperation across borders.

This recognition highlights Robo Co-op's commitment to developing sustainable, community-driven solutions that connect displaced professionals and marginalized groups to meaningful economic opportunities. The award affirms the organization's dedication to building an inclusive digital future that transcends geographic and social barriers.

We extend our gratitude to our team, partners, and global community for their collaboration and belief in our mission. Together, we continue to show that innovation and inclusion are strongest when pursued together.

3 New Innovative Opportunities for Everyone

Join our inclusive community where everyone can be a giver!

1. Join the Robo Co-op Monthly Learning Challenge

Education is a human right, and learning is stronger together. Each month, our global community takes free online courses, supporting and motivating one another. Whether you're a refugee, student, or lifelong learner, you can grow, inspire others, and share your progress using #WeAreRoboLearners.

Join here:

https://robocoop.notion.site/Robo-Co-op-E-learning-Landing-page-2535a7e135d28034a6d2ef91d7d5459d

2. Join Robo Co-op's Tutor Portal

Your skills are powerful—and when shared, transformative. Become a pro bono tutor and help spark hope, progress, and new beginnings for learners worldwide.

Join here:

https://robocoop.notion.site/tutor-portal?pvs=74

3. Join Robo Co-op's Global AI Ambassador: Tech for Peace Program

This program empowers refugees to share their stories, develop digital careers, and build a global storytelling network for peace. Through mentorship and AI-powered creativity, participants learn to amplify their voices using generative AI tools. The Global AI Ambassador – Tech for Peace Program advances inclusion, innovation, and understanding through technology.

Join us here: Global AI Ambassador:Tech for Peace Program

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834934/Image.jpg