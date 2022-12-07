Robo Taxi Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 38.64 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 67.84% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Robo Taxi Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Robo Taxi Market" By Type (L4 robo-taxi, L5 robo-taxi), By Application (Passenger, Freight), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Robo Taxi Market size was valued at USD 365.87 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 38.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 67.84% from 2023 to 2030.

Report Scope

Global Robo Taxi Market Overview

A self-driving taxi and autonomous vehicle operated by shared and on-demand mobility services is referred to as a robo taxi. The benefits of robo taxis, such as improved fleet management and lower ownership costs, are driving their rise. The autonomous driving technology of robo taxis is the primary driver for lowering ownership costs to mass-transportation levels. When compared to private-vehicle ownership, robo taxis will be able to reduce a fleet operator's total cost of ownership by 30%-50%.

The global robo taxi market is expanding due to several advantages, including reduced traffic congestion, lower CO2 emissions, easier parking, and a lower rate of accidents. Because robo taxis are equipped with connected car technology, their highly automated technology will help to reduce traffic congestion. These taxis can communicate and interconnect with one another using this technology, and as a result, they can improve their routes for a specific vehicle. In addition, the incorporation of sensors and advanced systems in robo taxis will contribute to a better solution for lowering the rate of road accidents. Additionally, over the course of the forecast period, the demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles is anticipated to support the expansion of the global robo taxi market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The "Global Robo Taxi Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Robo Taxi Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Tesla Inc., Waymo LLC, NAVYA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), BMW AG, and Nissan, Volvo.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Robo Taxi Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Robo Taxi Market, by Type

L4 robo-taxi



L5 robo-taxi





Robo Taxi Market, by Application

Passenger



Freight

Robo Taxi Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

