Robo Wunderkind: Level Up Children's Storytime With Robots and Coding

VIENNA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo Wunderkind has today unveiled their brand new range of robotic toys that harnesses imaginations and natural curiosities of children as young as five-years-old to introduce robotics and coding in a playful and versatile way.

The Robo Coding Saga from Robo Wunderkind expands on their already feature-packed robotics and coding toys with exciting challenges and fun stories that children can follow along, learning how to build anything from a smart lamp to a fully-fledged Android robot using code to get them to come to life.

Yuri Levin, Co-founder of Robo Wunderkind, states: "Since we shipped our first generation, we have learned so much about how children play and use robots at home and in a school environment. With the new version, we are taking playtime and education to the next level, bringing the power of storytelling and the creative community spirit to modular robotics."

The Robo Wunderkind app will see little ones follow along with in-app challenges and stories through the community tab, as well as creating their own projects which they can share with the Robo Wunderkind community.

Throughout their journeys, children will learn fundamental aspects of computer science including loops, parallel processing, command sequencing, and much more, all while building a functional robot made up of large tactile color-coded blocks.

Anna Iarotska, Co-founder of Robo Wunderkind, adds: "Using the imagination and curiosity of children, we introduce coding in a playful and versatile way into their lives. Family members will have fun in the process too, by either joining in and enjoying the magic of creating their own toys and stories together or just see what their child is capable of creating using their wonderful imagination and our smart building blocks."

Robo Wunderkind's kits will launch on Kickstarter the price beginning at $149 (MSRP $199) for Robo Coding Saga and $299 (MSRP $399) for Robo Coding Saga Unlimited.

