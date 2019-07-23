Robo Wunderkind Partners With The Douglas Stewart Company

VIENNA, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo Wunderkind, a game changing company within the education STEM industry has today announced a partnership with the largest education-focused distributor in the US, The Douglas Stewart Company (DSC). This partnership will see DSC become the lead distributor in the US for Robo Wunderkind and its range of exciting and intuitive STEM coding robots bringing them to US schools and families through over 4,500 education-focused resellers and collegiate retailers.

Robo Wunderkind is a solution for pre-K and elementary schools offering a robotics platform with an accompanying app for programming, as well as a curriculum for educators that features over 70 hours of educational content, including lesson plans that are both story-based and interdisciplinary. These STEM solutions offer a true entry level experience for very young children to play, learn, and understand robotics and coding during their "earliest cognitive awareness window".

"We are beyond excited to be teaming up with the Douglas Stewart Company, the leading distributor and expert on education technology in the US. For over 65 years, DSC connects progressive tech solutions with those who can make the most of their use—schools, teachers, students. Robo Wunderkind is already enabling students to create and innovate in over 200 schools worldwide and we're looking forward to reaching many more students at schools throughout the US," says Anna Iarotska, the co-founder and CEO of Robo Wunderkind.

With a partner like DSC, Robo Wunderkind can now broaden the horizons of curious American pupils who will feel empowered to create amazing technology projects with their Robo Wunderkind kits. By teaching them the ABC's of coding and robotics, Robo Wunderkind is preparing children for the job market and the world of tomorrow.

Robo Wunderkind has worked hard to put together solutions that consider all stakeholders involved - students, instructors, parents, and channel partners.

Robo Wunderkind Product Offerings with DSC Include:

"DSC is excited to be working with an innovative ed-tech company like Robo Wunderkind to supply our education-focused resellers and their customers with a STEM solution that's perfect for grades K-5,'' states Chuck Hulan, CEO at The Douglas Stewart Company. "With the technology, curriculum, and onboarding programs for educators, Robo Wunderkind offers the complete package for students to quickly start creating and coding in class while also supporting DSC's service-driven approach to provide carefully curated solutions to the education marketplace."

About Robo Wunderkind

Followed by the successful campaign on Kickstarter, the brand has users in 60 countries and aims to revolutionize the way the K-5 education segment teaches children about modern-day technologies. With its versatile curriculum, Robo Wunderkind has already launched cooperations with European non-profits (SSPCA, Get Your Wings, Digitale Wolven), providing free robotics and coding workshops for primary school kids.

About The Douglas Stewart Company

The Douglas Stewart Company, a leading education distributor specializing in technology, education software, and supplies, links more than 350 manufacturers with over 4,500 academic resellers in the United States and Canada. The Douglas Stewart Company's exceptional knowledge of the education marketplace and a holistic array of solutions and services add value to its business by focusing on innovation and the mutual success of its partners. Its subsidiary, Douglas Stewart EDU, provides similar services to 36 countries in Europe. The Identit-e service division exemplifies Stewart's value-added initiative with its global student verification services. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, and founded in 1950, The Douglas Stewart Company is a privately held business. Additional information about The Douglas Stewart Company can be found at www.dstewart.com .

